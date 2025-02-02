All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

5 of the Top 10 best selling GPUs on Newegg right now are AMD Radeon cards

With no new GeForce RTX 50 Series or even many 40 Series GPUs to buy gamers are turning to Team Red and cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Published
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launch faced stock shortages, leading to a reported "paper launch" with limited availability. This scarcity has allowed AMD's Radeon GPUs to gain market traction, with several models becoming best-sellers on Newegg. The upcoming RDNA 4 may further influence GPU market dynamics.

With NVIDIA launching its new GeForce RTX 50 Series last week with the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090, stock shortages and unavailability meant that very few got their hands on a shiny new RTX Blackwell card for a weekend of PC gaming. With reports of hundreds of people lining up at stores and then only a handful getting GPUs, widespread reports of it being a "paper launch" have dominated the discussion.

Newegg's current best-selling GPUs are full of mid-range and high-end Radeon GPUs.
2

Newegg's current best-selling GPUs are full of mid-range and high-end Radeon GPUs.

However, as we reported last year in the lead-up to the RTX 50 Series, we've also seen cards like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and even GeForce RTX 4070 series cards become increasingly more challenging to find in the US. Online retailer Newegg's RTX 4080 SUPER stock is currently being sold for over $1,500 due to stock coming from overseas.

This had led to a (temporary or not) vacuum in the mid-range and enthusiast-class market for AMD's Radeon line-up to make a move. Five of the top ten best-selling GPUs on Newegg are Radeon GPUs, including the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7800 XT - with a few highlights sold for less than their original MSRP.

With RDNA 4 on the horizon and the new Radeon RX 9070 XT expected to deliver greater-than-Radeon RX 7900 XT performance for less, it's hard to say if the following three Newegg deals are "great deals" or "wait and see what RDNA 4 has to offer." One reason we're seeing this shift could be AI, as these cards currently represent the most affordable options offering 16GB+ of VRAM.

Looking at Newegg's current list of best-selling GPUs, the only GeForce RTX models readily available for a reasonable price are a wide range of GeForce RTX 4060 models and a handful of RTX 4060 Ti GPUs. Plenty of GeForce RTX 5080 cards are on the list the further you go down; however, these are all listed as "Out of Stock," - indicating that not enough stock was supplied to both meet the demand and see one or more of these cards break into the Top 10.

