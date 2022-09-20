All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD confirms next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs will launch on November 3

Just 2 hours before NVIDIA's big Ada Lovelace GPU announcement, AMD dives in and announces its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs will be unveiled on November 3.

AMD confirms next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs will launch on November 3
Published Sep 20, 2022 8:39 AM CDT
2 minutes & 41 seconds read time

I'm sitting in front of my PC at 11pm at night my time waiting with excitement for NVIDIA and its big next-gen GeForce reveal, and bam... AMD teases its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU reveal for November 3.

Just 2 hours away... 120 minutes and AMD is here to announce its next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics card family will be unveiled on November 3. The news is coming directly from Scott Herkelmen, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon who tweeted out the news and told gamers to save the date for RDNA 3.

AMD is showing that it's a bit tougher this generation, after a very strong round with RDNA 2 the company is ready to strike again with RDNA 3 against Ada Lovelace. We've been hearing more and more about AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT flagship GPU, rocking Navi 31 with AIB partners ready to clock the GPU "to the moon" as well as 24GB of GDDR6 memory (up from 16GB on the RX 6950 XT and 6900 XT cards).

AMD will be making its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs on TSMC's new 5nm process node, with the company already promising over 50% more performance per watt efficiency with its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs over its previous-gen RDNA 2 chips. AMD will also be using new packaging technologies with its Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" cards, with GCDs and MCDs (Graphics Complex Die and Memory Complex Die).

In total, Navi 31 is expected to have 7 chiplets (1 x GCD and 6 x MCDs) compared to the monolithic design of Navi 21 which saw just the Navi 21 GPU, and the GDDR6 memory modules not anywhere near as close. Navi 31 will see the MCDs flanking the GCD, all on that spiffy new N5 process node from TSMC.

AMD also just posted a new article talking about the performance per watt gains that it has over its competitor, and that we can expect much more with RDNA 3. The recent leaks on the Radeon RX 7900 XT is that its Navi 31 will be a huge overclocker, with up to 4.0GHz GPU clocks teased.

AMD confirms next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs will launch on November 3 03 | TweakTown.com
3

AMD wants us to save the date (November 3) for its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU reveal

We've also been hearing from leakers like Moore's Law is Dead that says his sources tease that AIB partners are going to clock Navi 31 "to the moon" and that we'll see some wicked custom Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, but that also AMD will be very conservative when it comes to power consumption on its new RDNA 3-based cards.

The flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT is expected to ship with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, but we might see power consumption of 350-375W on the reference RX 7900 XT, and 375W to 450W on custom RX 7900 XT designs. We've only got 6 more weeks to wait, and I'm sure we're going to hear a lot more before November 3.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT (RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1014.99
$1014.99$1203.88$1304.05
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2022 at 8:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.