Video Cards & GPUs

Current GPU pricing is making it hard to recommend PC gaming

With GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs hard to find, and older models being sold with inflated prices - the cost of PC gaming is high.

Current GPU pricing is making it hard to recommend PC gaming
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The gaming GPU market is experiencing high prices due to factors like supply exceeding demand, inflation, and production delays. New models like the GeForce RTX 5080 and Radeon RX 9070 are selling at significant markups. Older models are also affected, with prices inflated across retailers like Newegg and Micro Center.

How does $430 USD sound for a GeForce RTX 4060? What about $1,270 for a Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX or $760 for a Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7800 XT? Or, if you're looking for something a little more current, like the brand-new GeForce RTX 5080 - how does $1,540 sound? Yes, the current state of the gaming GPU market is a little depressing as these prices are based on the current best-selling GPUs at the online retailer Newegg.

Current GPU pricing is out of control.
2

Current GPU pricing is out of control.

With NVIDIA launching four of its new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs so far in 2025 and AMD rolling out the well-received Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT combo, we've not only seen these new cards sell out instantly - most models are premium designs with price points significantly higher than the MSRP. The GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5080, available for $1,539.99 at Newegg, is being sold with a 54% markup over the $999 MSRP set by NVIDIA.

It's a similar situation at Micro Center, where select stores are currently selling GeForce RTX 5070s starting from $700 and GeForce RTX 5080s starting from $1400. The bad news is that the inflated prices also affect previous-generation cards like the GeForce RTX 4060.

As AMD's RDNA 4 stock is currently sold out, whatever GPUs are available are selling for eye-watering prices - including cards like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which is sold for $1,357. One reason for these high prices is that supply currently exceeds demand, alongside general inflation and the increased costs associated with creating GPUs. There's also the AI boom, chip shortages, production delays for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series, and new tariffs adding to the problem.

Will things improve? We hope so, as the current situation looks grim. Here's the list of the top 20 best-selling GPUs on Newegg with pricing (as of this article's publishing date).

  1. GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 (MSI Ventus) - $429.99
  2. Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6 (ASRock Challenger) - $209.99
  3. Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 (SAPPHIRE PULSE) - $935.92
  4. Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 (SAPPHIRE NITRO+) - $1,270.49
  5. GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 (GIGABYTE Gaming) - $1,539.99
  6. Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB GDDR6 (SAPPHIRE PULSE ) - $759.99
  7. GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7 (ASUS TUF Gaming) - $739.99
  8. Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 (SAPPHIRE PULSE) - $1,362.15
  9. Radeon RX 7600 XT GAMING 16GB GDDR6 (GIGABYTE) - $465.99
  10. GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 (MSI Ventus) - $329.99
  11. Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 (ASRock Phantom Gaming) - $1,199.00
  12. GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 (ASUS Dual EVO) - $446.76
  13. Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6 (GIGABYTE Gaming) - $530.99
  14. GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 (GIGABYTE) - $339.98
  15. GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB GDDR6X (MSI Gaming X Slim) - $1,019.99
  16. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB GDDR6X (ASUS TUF Gaming) - $1,357.00
  17. GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 (MSI Ventus) - $189.99
  18. Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 (ASRock Creator) - $1,449.90
  19. Radeon RX 7600 8GB GDDR6 (GIGABYTE) - $309.99
  20. GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GDDR6 (MSI Ventus) - $850.00
NEWS SOURCES:newegg.com, microcenter.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

