ASRock launches dual-slot Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 12V-2x6 Power Connector and Blower Fan

ASRock's new dual-slot Radeon RX 7900 XTX also has a 12V-2x6 Power Connector, it arrives as part of the company's new Creator Series.

ASRock has launched a pair of new Radeon GPUs as part of its new Creator Series - the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Creator 24GB and ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Creator 20GB graphics cards. The compact two-slot thickness and blower-fan cooling (with bonus Vapor Chamber) indicate that these are designed for "multi-card parallel computing," aka running AI workloads.

The 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are the flagship gaming RDNA 3 GPUs for AMD's Radeon RX 7000 Series. They are 4K-capable cards capable of running the latest PC games. What makes the new Creator Series from ASRock interesting is that it turns them into workstation-first cards. That, and they both come equipped with a single horizontal 12V-2x6 power connector.

The 12V-2x6 power connector is the received and updated version of the original 12V HPWR connector that debuted with the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It was created to minimize issues with cables and connectors overheating. The revised connector can be found in newer GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, and its introduction here is a first for a Radeon RX 7000 Series GPU.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Creator 24GB and the Radeon RX 7900 XT Creator 20GB have dimensions of 312 x 111 x 39 mm, with additional room for the required power connectors. Even though the compact form factor and addition of blower-fan cooling could lead to a 'louder' GPU experience than one with a more traditional multi-fan setup, ASRock notes that the cooling includes 0dB Silent Cooling for those workloads where the GPU isn't being taxed too much.

The flagship ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Creator 24GB includes a Boost Clock of 2500 MHz, a Game Clock of 2270 MHz, 24GB of GDDR6 memory on a 384-bit Memory Bus, 96MB AMD Infinity Cache, and an output configuration of 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 and 1 x HDMI 2.1.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Creator 20GB includes a Boost Clock of 2395 MHz, Game Clock of 2025 MHz, 20GB of GDDR6 memory on a 320-bit Memory Bus, 80MB AMD Infinity Cache, and an output configuration of 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 and 1 x HDMI 2.1.

