ASRock's new X670E motherboards start at $280, scale up towards $600

ASRock's new AM5-based X670E motherboards start at $280 or so, range up to around $580: ready for AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' processors.

Published Sep 15, 2022 9:48 PM CDT
AMD isn't far away from unleashing its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and new X670E and X670 motherboards, with ASRock's fleet of X670E boards starting at under $300. Not bad at all, ASRock.

ASRock's new family of X670E motherboards will begin with the X670E Steel Legend, which is priced at 278 euros ($280 USD or so) with listings on French retailer websites. French retailers have listed five different X670E motherboards from ASRock, including the X670E PG Lightning, X670E PRO RS, X670E Steel Legend, X670E Taichi, and finally, the X670E Taichi Carrara.

Highlights on ASRock's new fleet of X670E motherboards

The new ASRock X670E motherboard series

The new flagship ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard is a new special edition board that's listed for 577 euros (around $580 USD or so), designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ASRock. Inside, we've got a high-end 26-phase SPS Dr.MOS power delivery, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory is supported with EXPO overclocking: up to DDR5-6600+ (OC) is supported, while dual 8-pin EPS power connectors are on the ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard.

ASRock also includes two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots (x16/x8 electrical) as well as a single PCIe 5.0 x4 port for a next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD that will let you push 10GB/sec and over. I/O wise there's also plenty: 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1, dual USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet.

ASRock will be launching five new X670E motherboards at first, and each is priced into a segment with an associated CPU. There won't be many people paying $280 or so for the ASRock X670E PG Lightning motherboard with a flagship Ryzen 9 7950X... but it would be perfect for the new mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU.

If you do buy the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, then the ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard (or the plain X670E Taichi non-Carrara board) which is $550+ according to the new French retailer listings.

Below, we've got the motherboards ASRock is preparing, and all the details you need to know:

ASRock's new X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara specs

  • Supports Ryzen 7000 series processors (AM5)
  • 26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory (DDR5-6600+ OC)
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI
  • Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
  • 8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)
  • 2 Thunderbolt™ 4/USB4 Type-C, 1 Front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
  • 5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) + Bluetooth
  • Killer DoubleShot Pro
  • Lightning Gaming Ports
ASRock's new X670E Taichi motherboard

ASRock X670E Taichi specs

  • Supports Ryzen 7000 series processors (AM5)
  • 26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory (DDR5-6600+ OC)
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI
  • Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
  • 8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)
  • 2 USB4 Type-C, 1 Front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
  • 5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) + Bluetooth
  • Killer DoubleShot Pro
  • Lightning Gaming Ports
ASRock's new X670E Steel Legend motherboard

ASRock X670E Steel Legend specs

  • AMD X670 Chipset
  • 18 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory (DDR5-6600+ OC)
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x4
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort
  • Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio
  • 4 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
  • Front + Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
  • 1 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (6 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Dragon 2.5Gbps LAN, Intel 1Gbps LAN, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) + Bluetooth
ASRock's new X670E Pro RS motherboard

ASRock X670E Pro RS specs

  • AMD X670 Chipset
  • 16 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 PCIe 4.0 x1
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort
  • Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio
  • 6 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4)
  • 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x2/SATA)
  • Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A+C
  • 8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Dragon 2.5Gbps LAN
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

