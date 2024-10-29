All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD will release its the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor on November 7, reviews on November 6

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor review embargo will lift on November 6, the 8-core, 16-thread Zen 5 CPU with next-gen 3D V-Cache is nearly here.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is expected to launch on November 7, with reviews available on November 6. It features 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 power, second-generation 3D V-Cache, a 120W TDP, an unlocked multiplier, and wide motherboard support.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor will be unleashed onto the market on November 7, with the company lifting the review embargo on November 6.

In a new post on X, leaker "HXL" simply said: "9800X3D Review: November 6 22:00 CST" according to his sources from undisclosed Chinese media. The mention of "22:00 CST" shouldn't be mistaken, as there is CST (Central Standard Time) for the US (around 9:00 AM), which translates to 15:00 Central European Time (CET).

AMD hasn't confirmed whether it's launching its new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor on November 7, so take it with a grain of salt, but with all of the reveals, deliddings, overclocking, and more of the 9800X3D... we can't be too much further away from it materializing into the world's best CPU for gaming when it drops.

We recently had our friends at Wccftech delidding AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, revealing some juicy details in the process. We've got a link to that story above, which you should definitely check out if you're patiently awaiting the 9800X3D's release.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor details so far:

8 cores, 16 threads of Zen 5 power: AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor features 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 processing power, which is the perfect amount of cores and threads for most people, especially gamers. There's also no issues with 3D V-Cache + multiple CCDs.

Next-gen 3D V-Cache: Yep, AMD is using second-generation 3D V-Cache with some real nice tricks up their sleeve. We're being teased now, but the full reveal on November 6 will show us everything that AMD has been cooking up for the last 6-9 months.

120W TDP: The new 9800X3D has a 120W TDP, meaning that you can use higher-end air cooling and keep the processor cool enough, with no need for a huge 360mm AIO cooler that is needed to keep competing CPUs cool with 300W+ power draws. This means if you're upgrading from the 7800X3D, there's no need for a replacement cooler.

Unlocked multiplier: That's a big game changer for the 9800X3D processor -- and the other Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs -- as the previous-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000X3D series processors had locked multipliers... but that's no more with the second-gen 3D V-Cache on the 9800X3D.

Wide 600-series, 700-series, 800-series mobo support: Another huge deal for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is that we have support for older chipsets including the 600-series, the current 700-series chipset, and the new 800-series chipset led by the new X870 and flagship X870E chipset (which aren't very different to the X670 and X670E, the new X870 + X870E have USB4 controllers on-board).

Fastest Gaming CPU: AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is expected to be the world's best CPU for gaming, totally destroying Intel's just-launched flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor. Intel has no chance against the 9800X3D, which should reign surpreme for some time to come.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Newsletter Subscription
