ASRock's new B650M Pro X3D motherboards: budget mobos optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs

ASRock is ready for the world of AMD Ryzen X3D processors with its new B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards, optimized for AM5-based X3D CPUs.
The new ASRock B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards is a rebranding of their B860M PRO RS (RS = Race Sport) mobos, with pricing expected to be less than the $148 that the B850 Pro RS sells for on Newegg. The new ASRock B650M Pro X3D motherboard features an 8+1+1 power stage design, rocks 4 x DDR5 DIMMs with support for 8000 MT/s+ RAM when overclocked, and more.
We've also got the full PCIe 5.0 x16 interface for new graphics cards, but no super-fast Gen5 SSD support (Gen4 SSDs are fast enough) but there's also enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE wired ethernet here, while the B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi comes with Wi-Fi (duh) with the Wi-Fi 6E standard with Bluetooth.
ASRock explains: "This motherboard is optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, delivering superior stability, compatibility, and enhanced performance, making it ideal for gaming and creating".
ASRock B650M Pro X3D features:
- Supports AMD Socket AM5 Ryzen™ 9000, 8000 and 7000 Series Processors
- 8+2+1 Phase Power Design, Dr.MOS for VCore+SOC+MISC
- 4 x DDR5 DIMMs
- Supports Dual Channel, up to 8000+ (OC)
- 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x4, 1 M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi
- Graphics Output Options: 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio
- 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5x4)
- 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4x4)
- 4 SATA3
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Rear)
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear)
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Front)
- 6 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Rear, 4 Front)
- 8 USB 2.0 (4 Rear, 4 Front)
- Realtek 2.5G LAN
- Supports M.2 Bottom Heatsink, BIOS Flashback