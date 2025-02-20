All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Motherboards

ASRock's new B650M Pro X3D motherboards: budget mobos optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs

ASRock unveils its new B650M Pro X3D motherboard: designed for AMD's new Ryzen X3D processors, can handle the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASRock introduces the B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards, optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D processors.

ASRock is ready for the world of AMD Ryzen X3D processors with its new B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards, optimized for AM5-based X3D CPUs.

ASRock's new B650M Pro X3D motherboards: budget mobos optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs 206
2

The new ASRock B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards is a rebranding of their B860M PRO RS (RS = Race Sport) mobos, with pricing expected to be less than the $148 that the B850 Pro RS sells for on Newegg. The new ASRock B650M Pro X3D motherboard features an 8+1+1 power stage design, rocks 4 x DDR5 DIMMs with support for 8000 MT/s+ RAM when overclocked, and more.

We've also got the full PCIe 5.0 x16 interface for new graphics cards, but no super-fast Gen5 SSD support (Gen4 SSDs are fast enough) but there's also enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE wired ethernet here, while the B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi comes with Wi-Fi (duh) with the Wi-Fi 6E standard with Bluetooth.

ASRock explains: "This motherboard is optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, delivering superior stability, compatibility, and enhanced performance, making it ideal for gaming and creating".

ASRock B650M Pro X3D features:

  • Supports AMD Socket AM5 Ryzen™ 9000, 8000 and 7000 Series Processors
  • 8+2+1 Phase Power Design, Dr.MOS for VCore+SOC+MISC
  • 4 x DDR5 DIMMs
  • Supports Dual Channel, up to 8000+ (OC)
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x4, 1 M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi
  • Graphics Output Options: 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
  • Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio
  • 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5x4)
  • 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4x4)
  • 4 SATA3
  • 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Rear)
  • 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear)
  • 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Front)
  • 6 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Rear, 4 Front)
  • 8 USB 2.0 (4 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Realtek 2.5G LAN
  • Supports M.2 Bottom Heatsink, BIOS Flashback
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

