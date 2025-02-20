ASRock's new B650M Pro X3D motherboards: budget mobos optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs

ASRock unveils its new B650M Pro X3D motherboard: designed for AMD's new Ryzen X3D processors, can handle the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor.

ASRock is ready for the world of AMD Ryzen X3D processors with its new B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards, optimized for AM5-based X3D CPUs.

The new ASRock B650M Pro X3D and B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi motherboards is a rebranding of their B860M PRO RS (RS = Race Sport) mobos, with pricing expected to be less than the $148 that the B850 Pro RS sells for on Newegg. The new ASRock B650M Pro X3D motherboard features an 8+1+1 power stage design, rocks 4 x DDR5 DIMMs with support for 8000 MT/s+ RAM when overclocked, and more.

We've also got the full PCIe 5.0 x16 interface for new graphics cards, but no super-fast Gen5 SSD support (Gen4 SSDs are fast enough) but there's also enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE wired ethernet here, while the B650M Pro X3D Wi-Fi comes with Wi-Fi (duh) with the Wi-Fi 6E standard with Bluetooth.

ASRock explains: "This motherboard is optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, delivering superior stability, compatibility, and enhanced performance, making it ideal for gaming and creating".

ASRock B650M Pro X3D features: