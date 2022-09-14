343i confirms Halo MCC will not get Spartan Points microtransactions
343 Industries confirms that it has abandoned plans to add microtransactions in the Master Chief Collection, will not charge money for Spartan Points.
Following an executive leadership shake up, 343 Industries has today confirmed that microtransactions will not come to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
343i has abandoned all plans to monetize the Halo Master Chief Collection and will not sell in-game Spartan Points for real money. The studio announced the news in a recent Halo Waypoint update:
"We can confirm that we will not be further pursuing purchasable Spartan Points for MCC," the statement reads.
The studio is currently taking some welcomed actions including retroactively granting Spartan Points, removing the 100-point cap, and tweaking in-game challenges to make unlocks more rewarding and enjoyable. Oh, and double XP weekends are coming back too.
The move comes immediately after major changes at 343 Industries. Studio head Bonnie Ross has departed 343i after 15 years of Halo expansion, and Pierre Hintze, a long-time veteran who helped save the MCC and turn the game around, is now leading the teams.
343i has been losing talent for a while. Ross' departure punctuates a long string of major executives and developers who have left the studio, including studi head Chris Lee in 2020, lead sandbox designer Quinn Del Hoyo in 2021, prominent Xbox LIVE designer Jerry Hook, concept artist Nicoals Sparth Bouvier, and finally studio founder Bonnie Ross in 2022.
Major 343 Industries departures
- May 2017 - Studio head Dan Ayoub leaves (worked on Halo for 7 years, executive producer on Reach)
- October 2020 - Studio head Chris Lee leaves
- December 2021 - Lead sandbox designer Quinn Del Hoyo leaves 343i after 9 years of Halo
- January 2022 - Halo Infinite lead narrative designer Aaron Linde leaves
- March 2022 - Senior multiplayer systems designer Andrew Witts leaves
- May 2022 - Jerry Hook, who helped design online systems for Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Infinite, leaves
- July 2022 - Four former Halo Infinite devs and 343 Industries employees (including Jerry Hook) form new studio Jar of Sparks for NetEase
- July 2022 - Nicolas Bouvier aka "Sparth," who helped lead artistic vision for Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Infinite via concept art and art direction, leaves the studio
- July 2022 - Multiplayer designer Tyler Ensrude leaves the company after 5 years of designing maps for Halo Infinite
- September 2022 - Studio head Bonnie Ross leaves due to family medical issues after 15 years of Halo