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Halo Campaign Evolved won't have cosmetic skin store, developer confirms

Halo Studios' Brian 'Ske7ch' Jarrard quickly confirms that the upcoming Halo Campaign Evolved remake won't have a microtransaction/cosmetic store.

Halo Campaign Evolved won't have cosmetic skin store, developer confirms
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Halo Studios confirmed there will be no in-game cosmetic store for the upcoming Halo CE remake, despite promotional skins tied to Fanta bottles.

Halo Studios won't try to monetize the new Halo CE remake with an in-game cosmetic store.

Halo Campaign Evolved won't have cosmetic skin store, developer confirms 1
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Today, Microsoft announced a marketing promo straight out of the 2000s era: Gamers can score exclusive in-game Xbox goodies from specially-marked bottles of Fanta. One of them is an orange-yellow Fanta skin for Master Chief to be worn in the new Halo Campaign Evolved--that game isn't even out yet.

This led users to speculate that the remake would have some sort of store or in-game cosmetic shop similar to Halo Infinite. That way, Halo Studios could potentially make money on selling skins. This plan backfired in Infinite, eventually helping 343 Industries (the former name of Halo Studios) earn the ire of fans for selling overpriced skins, even going so far as to charge money for the color blue.

Apparently, that's not the case. In response to fan concerns, Halo Studios community director Brian Jarrard says: "There is no shop."

It might still be possible that Halo Campaign Evolved has some sort of progression system for customization, maybe something like Halo Reach or the Master Chief Collection, where gamers would unlock various style designs with Spartan Points or Credits. These are earned entirely in-game and can't be purchased with real money--although Halo Studios floated the idea of monetizing Spartan Points, the studio never went through with it.

It looks like these classic remakes may not be monetized in similar ways as other shooters, or at least the ones that are static and campaign-only. There's still opportunities for users to show off their custom designs, though, as Halo CE has multiple cutscenes and will also ship with built-in co-op play.

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News Source:gamespot.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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