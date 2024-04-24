Spartan Points are coming to Halo Infinite

343 Industries aims at boosting engagement and play hours with Halo Infinite's new Spartan Points and Exchange store, which appeared first in MCC.

Spartan Points are coming to Halo Infinite, but thankfully they're still free.

343 Industries today announced some changes coming to Halo Infinite's cosmetic rewards. The developer will be introducing Spartan Points to Halo Infinite as part of the Operation: Banished Honor event on April 30, a new type of "soft" currency that isn't sold for real money. Halo Infinite will soon have Credits as the premium currency, and Spartan Points as the soft currency.

Spartan Points were originally introduced to the Halo Master Chief Collection in 2022, and back then, 343i had originally wanted to charge money for the points and sell them as premium currency. Massive backlash forced the studio to abandon these plans. The system is similar to the cR economy found in Halo Reach.

Players will earn Spartan Points in Halo Infinite by completing challenges

343i's Brian "Ske7ch" Jarrard said this about the new features:

"The Exchange is one way we can bring back content from the vault that players may have missed out on and make it available again. I do want to specify that this would be bringing back free content.

"What you're not going to find in the exchange is 'I bought something from the shop in season 2, now it's being offered. We're not going to mix those two streams. The premium side will say premium, but we have so much other content."

The Exchange also includes all-new items that haven't been sold before now--something that Jarrard refers to as "net new" in the stream.

There will be three primary ways to earn SP in Halo Infinite when the "Banished Honor" Operation and "CU32" arrives next week:

  • Completing your first Daily Challenge will award 250 SP (rather than XP).
  • Completing the weekly Ultimate Reward will award 1,000 SP (instead of a misc. customization item).
  • Operations Reward tracks will offer up to 15,000 SP (replacing misc. other rewards).

