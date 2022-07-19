All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
343i loses artistic visionary that has shaped modern Halo games

After 14 years of shaping the worlds of mainline Halo games, Nicolas 'Sparth' Bouvier is leaving 343 Industries and Microsoft.

Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 1:25 PM CDT
Today marks the end of an era for Halo and 343 Industries. Sparth, the renowned concept artist that has helped guide and shape the look and feel of modern Halo games, has left the studio.

After 14 years of working on Halo games, Nicolas "Sparth" Bouvier is moving on. Sparth has been incredibly influential on 343i's Reclaimer Trilogy, shaping the exotic, high-futuristic visuals of Halo's in-game environments. Bouvier was to Halo what Ralph McQuarrie was to Star Wars. It's not uncommon to see Sparth's artwork directly recreated in 343i's Halo games.

"All good things come to an end. After close to 14 years on HALO, I have decided to pursue other opportunities outside Microsoft and 343 Industries. It's been a hell of a ride, loved every minute of it. Wishing the absolute best to 343, you guys are and always will be amazing," Sparth said on Twitter.

At 343i, Sparth helped guided the visual creation of Halo 4, Halo 5: Guardians, and Halo Infinite. Sparth joined 343 Industries in 2008 and was promoted to Senior Art Director in 2014.

Sparth's credits

  • Halo 4 - Concept Art Lead
  • Halo 5 - Art Director
  • Halo Infinite - Art Director
"In essence I really believe Halo and science fiction shooters will always have a future because they express a need for the unknown: technologies as yet un-invented, as well as a window opening on events that could potentially happen one day," Sparth said in a Halo employee spotlight from 2018.

Bouvier's departure is a loss to 343i's development team. The studio has seen multiple high-profile shifts since Dan Ayoub's departure in 2017. It's worth noting that people move and shift all the time in the games industry, but the timing seems to indicate possible morale issues at 343i.

Major 343 Industries departures

Fun fact: Sparth's favorite game is Ultima 3: Exodus on the IBM PC.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

