New Halo Infinite Banished Honor pass criticized for lack of unlockables

Halo Infinite's new Spartan Points will replace a multitude of content in the new free Banished Honor operation pass, and gamers aren't too happy.

Halo Infinite's new Operation: Banished Honor battle pass rolls out on April 30, bringing a new 20-tier track of digital goods for gamers to unlock. Only...the tiers are a bit lackluster compared to previous passes. There's a big reason for that: 343 Industries wants to make sure you have enough UNSC space bucks to spend on bonus trinkets.

The devs just announced that Spartan Points are coming to Halo Infinite. That's not a premium currency--Infinite already has credits, which are sold for real money. Instead, Spartan Points are a "soft" currency that can be earned by playing the game. SP will roll out alongside the new Banished Honor pass, but there's just one issue: Spartan Points--which are free--apparently make up a big proportion of the free operation pass.

"A lot of the people in the community maybe call "fluff" has now been replaced with Spartan Points. We really are trying to shift the model here. The team wants to give players a lot more agency and control to just have more flexibility to go after what matters to you.

"There's a lot of points."

For reference, Banished Honor includes 20 tiers, and 14 of the rewards are Spartan Points.

This didn't sit well with the viewers of the Banished Honor community livestream, and there were lots of L's in the chat.

Realistically, though, Banished Honor is a free operation pass that doesn't cost money and it's not unheard of that something free, well, doesn't give you a whole lot. But in this case, the pass mostly gives you currency to spend on stuff you might want.

343 Industries also informs gamers of the changes on the Halo Waypoint site, saying:

"Operations Reward tracks will offer up to 15,000 SP (replacing misc. other rewards)."