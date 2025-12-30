Report: Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes also planned in Unreal Engine 5

New reports say that Halo Studios isn't just remaking the first Halo game, and that fully-fledged remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 are also planned in UE5.

TL;DR: Halo Studios plans to remake the Bungie-era Halo trilogy campaigns in Unreal Engine 5, starting with Halo: Campaign Evolved in 2026 for PS5, Xbox, and PC. Multiplayer will be separate, with a new cross-platform Halo multiplayer game aiming to unify the player base and enhance monetization.

Halo Studios may be planning to remake the full Bungie-made Halo trilogy in Unreal Engine 5.

Halo: Campaign Evolved may just be the beginning of a series of multi-platform remakes. New reports indicate that Halo Studios is also planning to remake Halo 2 and Halo 3 within UE5. The news comes by way of Rebs Gaming, who has investigated recent rumors of a Halo remake trilogy, with his own sources sharing enough information to lead to the conclusion that the reports are likely true.

While Halo Studios has yet to confirm any future remakes outside of the already-announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, re-releasing the full trilogy does make a lot of sense on a business level. The key to this news is that only the campaigns will be remade, not multiplayer, which leaves the runway clear for a fully-engaged and -aligned user base for the next Halo MP experience.

Reports indicate that Halo Studios is making a multiplayer-only Halo game that will be available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The team likely wants to avoid fracturing Halo's multiplayer user base across multiple games; right now, there are lots of ways to play Halo multiplayer, including Halo MCC, Halo Infinite, and Halo 5 on Xbox. The idea here might be to wrangle all of those players and funnel as many of them as possible into the new Halo MP game, and hopefully monetize these users in some way, whether it be upfront battle passes or piecemeal microtransactions.

Bifurcating Halo's development across campaign remakes and multiplayer-only content may also help streamline development and shorten the span in between content releases.

Halo Studios has not confirmed any plans for a Halo 2 or Halo 3 remake, and the aforementioned Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to launch sometime in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The team has confirmed, however, that Halo is now a multi-platform game and that all future installments of the franchise will also release onto PlayStation.