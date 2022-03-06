All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo Infinite lead multiplayer systems designer leaves 343 Industries

Halo Infinite lead multiplayer systems designer Andrew Witts leaves 343 Industries after three years of Halo development.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 5:01 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One of Halo Infinite's principal developers has left 343 Industries, leading to discussions about the state of the game.

Halo Infinite lead multiplayer systems designer leaves 343 Industries 1231 | TweakTown.com

Lead multiplayer modes & systems designer Andrew Witts has left 343 Industries after 3 years with the company, the developer announced on Twitter.

"Today was my last day at 343 Industries. It's been an honor leading the MP design team over these years. Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you."

Wiits departure is the latest high-profile dev that has left 343i throughout Halo Infinite's development (creative director Tim Longo left in 2019, then studio head Chris Lee left in 2020).

This probably isn't an indication to the state of the game--developers are hired and leave studios all the time--however it's also worth mentioning Halo Infinite isn't exactly in the best place in terms of user sentiment and playercounts.

Halo Infinite's playerbase on Steam has fallen considerably, and users are reporting many instances of in-game issues like netcode problems and valid complaints about monetization and lack of content. There's also a marked lack of communication from 343i, with weeks' worth of silence finally broken by a recent Season 2 multiplayer Halo Waypoint update.

The discussions around Halo Infinite aren't entirely positive, but there's one thing everyone agrees on: Halo Infinite's gunplay is pretty much perfect.

343 Industries did an employee spotlight on Witts in 2021 and described his role:

"As Lead Multiplayer Designer, he has guided his team of designers as they created the features fans are raving about (and ones that haven't been announced) using his literary mindset, deep respect for fun, and player experience-based design focus."

"I'm really proud of the multiplayer team. I'm not shipping the team to our players, but when you're making a game as big as this, it's very important to maintain team cohesiveness," Witts said in the profile.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.97
$43.70$46.59$54.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2022 at 5:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.