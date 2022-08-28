AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 16-core 'Zen 4' CPU codenamed 'Persephone'

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU will feature 16 cores (codenamed 'Persephone') and 32 threads at up to an incredible 5.85GHz.

In the hours before AMD officially unveils its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, X670 + X670 motherboards, and oh-so-much more, we're hearing more details on AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor... and boy, what a flagship CPU it is.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor features 16 cores and 32 threads that we're recently hearing will have an "F-max" frequency of 5.85GHz, which is mighty impressive. The new Ryzen 9 7950X features two Durango CCs with 16 cores codenamed "Persephone".

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is using its new 5nm process node to build AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor, along with the rest of the Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with the leaker posting on Chinese social media site Weibo that this sample "will not be the top bin".

5.85GHz however, is bloody impressive... and would also be the highest clock speed that TMSC's new 5nm process node has been tuned for. Very cool to see from AMD and TSMC. Interestingly, we also see the leak says that the new Ryzen 9 7950X has dual "Durango" CCDs each with 8 cores (16 cores in total) with the 16 x CPU cores codenamed "Persephone".

The leaker notes that this season's battle -- AMD with its Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel with its Core i9-13900K -- will be 5.85GHz vs 5.8GHz (AMD with 5.85GHz on the 7950X and Intel with 5.8GHz on the 13900K). It's also noted that the Ryzen 9 7950X sample that Venom has "will not be the top bin". Alrighty then.

AMD will fully unveil its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" family of CPUs, along with the new X670E + X670 motherboards and all of the details, specs, and benchmarks we need on August 29... just hours away now, folks.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing: