AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU pricing leak: flagship Zen 4 costs $900

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors have been listed by a Canadian retailer, with the pricing coming in at under $1000 for the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor.

Canadian retailer PC-Canada lists the new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors as all out of stock obviously, since AMD hasn't launched them just yet. We are probably looking at placeholder pricing for now, but we should expect pricing to be very close to these numbers on AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips.

We are looking at around $892 for the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, compared to the current-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X costing around $546 on Amazon right now (discounted by 33% from its original $799 list price). The second-fastest Zen 4-based CPU is the Ryzen 9 7900X which costs around $800. After that, we've got the Ryzen 7 7700X which is listed for around $480, while the Ryzen 5 7600X is listed for around $330.

We shouldn't have to wait too much longer to find out what AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs will be like: confirmed specs, pricing, launch dates, and more. But these prices shouldn't be too different to launch, which should take place on August 29 according to the leaks, the day after Gamescom 2022 (which AMD has confirmed that it will be attending).

AMD is reportedly announcing Zen 4 processors and X670E + X670 motherboards on August 29, review NDAs on September 13, and a full release to consumers by September 15.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing: