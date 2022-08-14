All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU pricing leak: flagship Zen 4 costs $900

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU pricing listed by Canadian retailer, Ryzen 9 7950X costs $900 or so, while Ryzen 5 7600X costs $330 or so.

@anthony256
Published Aug 14, 2022 7:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors have been listed by a Canadian retailer, with the pricing coming in at under $1000 for the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU pricing leak: flagship Zen 4 costs $900 03 | TweakTown.com

Canadian retailer PC-Canada lists the new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors as all out of stock obviously, since AMD hasn't launched them just yet. We are probably looking at placeholder pricing for now, but we should expect pricing to be very close to these numbers on AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips.

We are looking at around $892 for the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, compared to the current-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X costing around $546 on Amazon right now (discounted by 33% from its original $799 list price). The second-fastest Zen 4-based CPU is the Ryzen 9 7900X which costs around $800. After that, we've got the Ryzen 7 7700X which is listed for around $480, while the Ryzen 5 7600X is listed for around $330.

We shouldn't have to wait too much longer to find out what AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs will be like: confirmed specs, pricing, launch dates, and more. But these prices shouldn't be too different to launch, which should take place on August 29 according to the leaks, the day after Gamescom 2022 (which AMD has confirmed that it will be attending).

AMD is reportedly announcing Zen 4 processors and X670E + X670 motherboards on August 29, review NDAs on September 13, and a full release to consumers by September 15.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF) - $1158 / $1140 CAD ($892 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF) - $798 / $777 CAD ($608 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF) - $631 / $613 CAD ($480 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF) - $435/ $423 CAD ($330 US)
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$546.73
$546.73$547.15$543.18
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/14/2022 at 7:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.