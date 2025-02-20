All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D are launching on March 12, reviews on March 11

AMD's new flagship Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processor reviews go live on March 11, retail availability on March 12.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, featuring Zen 5 architecture, launch on March 12, with reviews on March 11. The 9950X3D has 16 cores, 32 threads, and 144MB cache, priced at $699, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and 140MB cache, priced at $599.

AMD's new flagship Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors are launching March 12, with reviews dropping the day before on March 11.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D are launching on March 12, reviews on March 11 203
2

In a new post from leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, we're learning that the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will have their review embargoes lift on March 11, with retail availability for the new Zen 5-based X3D-powered processors set for March 12, which is my birthday... making for the perfect Team Red present.

Not only that, but the review embargo for Intel's new Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake" processors is set for March 12, but the enthusiast-grade, up to 16C/32T of Zen 5 processing power with X3D will take all the headlines, we're sure of that. AMD doesn't only have its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors ready for March 12, but its new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs will be launching before that... we should expect some monster Ryzen + Radeon combos in the coming weeks.

We've recently heard that AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D will be priced at $699 and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D priced at $599 with fresh listings on Newegg.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D will feature 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power with 144MB of cache in total (L2 + L3 + 3D V-Cache). The Ryzen 9 9900X3D will pack 12 cores and 24 threads of CPU power with 140MB of cache in total. In comparison, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores and 16 threads with 104MB of cache in total.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

