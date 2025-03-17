Check out this beautiful die shot of AMD's just-released Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU

TL;DR: AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor smiles for a gorgeous die shot, showing the dual CCDs of Zen 5 power. AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor smiles for a gorgeous die shot, showing the dual CCDs of Zen 5 power.

AMD has officially launched its new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor, offering 16 cores, 32 threads, and second-gen 3D V-Cache, and now we've got a beautiful die shot of all that silicon goodness.

In a new post on Chinese social media platform Bilibili, we're getting a look at that gorgeous Zen 5 CPU design with the die of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D shown off, with the beautiful dual CCD configuration and additional 3D V-Cache. It looks so good, and as a self-professed nerd, I totally love seeing these things.

The die design of the new 9950X3D was compared next to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, where you can see the second CCD on 9950X3D (on the right). Each CCD is home to 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 CPU power, with the second CCD on the 9950X3D bumping things up to 16 cores and 32 threads, with that juicy 3D V-Cache thrown into the mix.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D has 16C/32T of CPU power joined by a larger 144MB of L3 cache in total (64MB per CCD, and 64MB of 3D V-Cache, and an additional 16MB L2 cache). The 9950X3D has a max boost clock of 5.7GHz, with some overclocking wiggle room with up to a 170W TDP.

If you're gaming, you'll want to grab the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with its single CCD for maximum gaming performance with 8C/16T ready, but if you need more cores and threads but don't want to miss out on the 3D V-Cache goodness, the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D is here for the ultimate 16C/32T + X3D.