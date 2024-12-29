AMD Ryzen 9 9950HX laptop CPU spotted in Geekbench AI test, 9950HX3D laptop CPU tested

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" laptop CPUs, featuring Zen 5 cores, have been benchmarked in ASUS's ROG Strix G16. These processors, compatible with existing sockets, will debut at CES 2025... laptop-bound 9950X3D also tested. AMD's Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" laptop CPUs, featuring Zen 5 cores, have been benchmarked in ASUS's ROG Strix G16. These processors, compatible with existing sockets, will debut at CES 2025... laptop-bound 9950X3D also tested.

AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX series "Fire Range" laptop CPUs have been spotted early, in some Geekbench AI benchmarks inside of the new ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop.

The new Ryzen 9000HX processors will succeed the Zen 4-based "Dragon Range" processors, with new Zen 5 CPU cores, with socket compatibility the same meaning laptop makers don't need to do much work to get the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors inside of their new gaming laptops... which we should see unveiled at CES 2025.

ASUS has its new ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop codenamed "G614FH" which should feature NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, which we've been reporting on (you can read more on that in the link below). The Geekbench test was using the ONNX AI run which is based on CPU performance, with the new Ryzen 9 9950HX processor tested against the Zen 4-based 7945HX.

However, the first test using AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor was run with an engineering sample (ES) chip on the AI benchmark using the ONNX framework. This CPU was confirmed by HXL on X, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 power with 3D V-Cache.

The detailed JSON output confirms AMD will be slapping 96MB of L3 Cache onto a single CCD, which matches the configuration of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D destined for the desktop. AMD will be unveiling all of its new Ryzen CPUs at CES 2025 in early January, and we'll be on the show floor checking them all out in their nerdy glory.