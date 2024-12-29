All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 9 9950HX laptop CPU spotted in Geekbench AI test, 9950HX3D laptop CPU tested

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D laptop processor teased inside of ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop, Ryzen 9000X3D laptop CPUs should be revealed at CES 2025.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950HX laptop CPU spotted in Geekbench AI test, 9950HX3D laptop CPU tested
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" laptop CPUs, featuring Zen 5 cores, have been benchmarked in ASUS's ROG Strix G16. These processors, compatible with existing sockets, will debut at CES 2025... laptop-bound 9950X3D also tested.

AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX series "Fire Range" laptop CPUs have been spotted early, in some Geekbench AI benchmarks inside of the new ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop.

The new Ryzen 9000HX processors will succeed the Zen 4-based "Dragon Range" processors, with new Zen 5 CPU cores, with socket compatibility the same meaning laptop makers don't need to do much work to get the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors inside of their new gaming laptops... which we should see unveiled at CES 2025.

ASUS has its new ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop codenamed "G614FH" which should feature NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, which we've been reporting on (you can read more on that in the link below). The Geekbench test was using the ONNX AI run which is based on CPU performance, with the new Ryzen 9 9950HX processor tested against the Zen 4-based 7945HX.

However, the first test using AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor was run with an engineering sample (ES) chip on the AI benchmark using the ONNX framework. This CPU was confirmed by HXL on X, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 power with 3D V-Cache.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950HX laptop CPU spotted in Geekbench AI test, 9950HX3D laptop CPU tested 301
3

The detailed JSON output confirms AMD will be slapping 96MB of L3 Cache onto a single CCD, which matches the configuration of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D destined for the desktop. AMD will be unveiling all of its new Ryzen CPUs at CES 2025 in early January, and we'll be on the show floor checking them all out in their nerdy glory.

Photo of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1264.99 USD
$1264.99 USD $1099.99 USD
Buy
-
- $1999 CAD
Buy
-
- £1149
Buy
$1264.99 USD
$1264.99 USD $1099.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2024 at 10:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles