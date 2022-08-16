All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD to unveil Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' during livestream on August 29

AMD will host the unveiling of its Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs, AM5 platform, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking on YouTube later this month on August 29.

@anthony256
Published Aug 16, 2022 7:38 PM CDT
It was only 24 hours ago that we heard fresh rumors that AMD would be launching its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors on September 27... but now we have it directly from AMD: save the date for August 29.

AMD will be hosting a live stream on August 29 at 7PM ET, where it teases "together we advance_PCs" and we all know what that means: Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, the new AM5 socket and platform, X670E and X670 motherboards galore, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking technology.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be there, as too will CTO and EVP Mark Papermaster and other AMD executives that will be on the YouTube live stream to talk about everything Zen 4, the new AM5 platform, and new technologies like DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 connectivity... all of which will advance PCs.

24 hours ago, we reported: we're now reportedly looking at a September 27 release for Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4", which will see AMD meeting Intel on the same day as their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU launch. That will make for one of the biggest days in technology history: next-gen AMD and Intel CPUs and motherboards... all in the same week? I can't wait.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF) - $1158 / $1140 CAD ($892 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF) - $798 / $777 CAD ($608 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF) - $631 / $613 CAD ($480 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF) - $435/ $423 CAD ($330 US)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

