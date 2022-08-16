AMD to unveil Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' during livestream on August 29

AMD will host the unveiling of its Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs, AM5 platform, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking on YouTube later this month on August 29.

It was only 24 hours ago that we heard fresh rumors that AMD would be launching its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors on September 27... but now we have it directly from AMD: save the date for August 29.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

AMD will be hosting a live stream on August 29 at 7PM ET, where it teases "together we advance_PCs" and we all know what that means: Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, the new AM5 socket and platform, X670E and X670 motherboards galore, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking technology.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be there, as too will CTO and EVP Mark Papermaster and other AMD executives that will be on the YouTube live stream to talk about everything Zen 4, the new AM5 platform, and new technologies like DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 connectivity... all of which will advance PCs.

24 hours ago, we reported: we're now reportedly looking at a September 27 release for Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4", which will see AMD meeting Intel on the same day as their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU launch. That will make for one of the biggest days in technology history: next-gen AMD and Intel CPUs and motherboards... all in the same week? I can't wait.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing: