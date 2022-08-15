AMD Zen 4 launching September 27, same day as Intel Raptor Lake CPUs

AMD is weeks away from the announcement and release of its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, which are now expected to be released on the same day as Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors on September 27.

Wccftech is reporting that according to their sources, AMD will be pushing its Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor release to late September, matching Intel and its next-gen "Raptor Lake" CPUs. AMD is rumored to have an August 29 announcement, September 13 review NDA, and September 15 official launch... which has moved.

We're now reportedly looking at a September 27 release for Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4", which will see AMD meeting Intel on the same day as their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU launch. That will make for one of the biggest days in technology history: next-gen AMD and Intel CPUs and motherboards... all in the same week? I can't wait.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF) - $1158 / $1140 CAD ( $892 US)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF) - $798 / $777 CAD ( $608 US)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF) - $631 / $613 CAD ( $480 US)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF) - $435/ $423 CAD ($330 US)

Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU expected features:

We are to expect pretty crazy 5.8GHz and beyond CPU clocks on the new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU, with rumors from May 2022 teasing the huge clock speeds. Intel has confirmed that its new Raptor Lake CPUs will offer up to double-digit performance boosts, up to 24 cores and 32 threads, enhanced overclocking features, an AI M.2 module, and they'll be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems.

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPUs will arrive with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, with Intel promising "up to double-digit performance boost" as well as "enhanced overclocking features". There'll be a new AI M.2 module, while Raptor Lake will be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems (no motherboard upgrade).