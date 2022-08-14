AMD will be attending Gamescom in-person: Zen 4 + RDNA 3 to be teased?

Milosz Bialas, the Senior Developer Relations at AMD, confirmed that 'AMD is attending Gamescom' after a huge 2-year break, and we ALL can't wait for it.

AMD will be attending Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany this year... in-person after a two-year hiatus driven by the pandemic. The last time a GPU was launched there was in 2018 when NVIDIA unleashed its Turing-based GeForce RTX 20 series graphcis cards.

The news is coming directly from Milosz Bialas, the Senior Developer Relations at AMD who has tweeted that AMD is attending Gamescom 2022, and he is going as well. There's nothing official in terms of what to expect from AMD, given that they're driving into the launches of their next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards powered by the next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture.

As for Gamescom, it runs between August 24 and August 29 in Cologne, Germany. During the event, we have hardware announcements, game unveilings and so much more. I was there in-person for Gamescom 2018 thanks to NVIDIA, and it was one of the best events I've attended. It was truly an awesome experience, but now that AMD is going... right as they're leading into new hardware announcements... I don't think we could be more excited.

Bialas tweeted: "@AMD is attending @gamescom, and so am I! Finally, to be able to visit this enormous event in person after a 2-year break feels refreshing. I can't wait to see you all there!"

As for the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor launch, we're expecting AMD to announce its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs on August 29: the day after Gamescom 2022 ends. Review NDAs will go up on September 13, while the launch itself takes place on September 15.