Intel teases 'Innovation' event for September 27: Raptor Lake launch?

Intel has just announced its new Intel Innovation event for September 27-28, 2022 where we'll se the company hosting tech sessions, demos, workshops, and I'm sure... some new product announcements.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs are expected to be unveiled and possibly launched at the event, but Intel will be highlighting AI (artificial intelligence), client, cloud, accelerated computing, IoT, 5G networks, security, and so much more.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will be there in person, as well as Intel CTO Greg Lavender: each with their own keynotes at the Intel Innovation event. Intel will be livestreaming the keynote, so if you want to check out Intel Innovation when it kicks off... at least you won't need to be there. The last time Intel did this was their Intel Innovation event in October 2021, where we were introduced to the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.