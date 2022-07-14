Intel teases 'Innovation' event for September 27: Raptor Lake launch?

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel announces its Innovation event for September 27: tech sessions, demos, workshops, and maybe the 13th Gen Core CPU launch.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 7:22 PM CDT
Intel has just announced its new Intel Innovation event for September 27-28, 2022 where we'll se the company hosting tech sessions, demos, workshops, and I'm sure... some new product announcements.

The new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs are expected to be unveiled and possibly launched at the event, but Intel will be highlighting AI (artificial intelligence), client, cloud, accelerated computing, IoT, 5G networks, security, and so much more.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will be there in person, as well as Intel CTO Greg Lavender: each with their own keynotes at the Intel Innovation event. Intel will be livestreaming the keynote, so if you want to check out Intel Innovation when it kicks off... at least you won't need to be there. The last time Intel did this was their Intel Innovation event in October 2021, where we were introduced to the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

