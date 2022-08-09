This is what AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 'Zen 4' CPU retail box looks like

We are now getting an early look at the retail packaging for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with VideoCardz getting the box shot from a source that was allegedly from an internal presentation at AMD.

The retail packaging you're seeing here is for the higher-end Ryzen 9 SKUs of the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series family of CPUs, so we should expect different -- hopefully not too different -- with the retail packaging for the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 SKUs.

But there was also a little more information from the leaker, who said that AMD will be pricing its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs not far from the pricing on the current-gen Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The higher-end Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7xx0 series CPUs will be more expensive than their Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series counterparts, and that's to be expected given how much ass the highest-end Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will kick.