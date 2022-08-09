All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is what AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 'Zen 4' CPU retail box looks like

AMD continues on with its premium packaging for its new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs, laughs directly in Intel's face.

Published Aug 9, 2022 10:42 PM CDT
We are now getting an early look at the retail packaging for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with VideoCardz getting the box shot from a source that was allegedly from an internal presentation at AMD.

The retail packaging you're seeing here is for the higher-end Ryzen 9 SKUs of the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series family of CPUs, so we should expect different -- hopefully not too different -- with the retail packaging for the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 SKUs.

But there was also a little more information from the leaker, who said that AMD will be pricing its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs not far from the pricing on the current-gen Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The higher-end Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7xx0 series CPUs will be more expensive than their Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series counterparts, and that's to be expected given how much ass the highest-end Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will kick.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

