This is what AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 'Zen 4' CPU retail box looks like
AMD continues on with its premium packaging for its new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs, laughs directly in Intel's face.
We are now getting an early look at the retail packaging for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with VideoCardz getting the box shot from a source that was allegedly from an internal presentation at AMD.
The retail packaging you're seeing here is for the higher-end Ryzen 9 SKUs of the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series family of CPUs, so we should expect different -- hopefully not too different -- with the retail packaging for the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 SKUs.
But there was also a little more information from the leaker, who said that AMD will be pricing its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs not far from the pricing on the current-gen Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The higher-end Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7xx0 series CPUs will be more expensive than their Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series counterparts, and that's to be expected given how much ass the highest-end Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will kick.