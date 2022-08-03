All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU: August 29 announcement, September 15 launch

AMD to announce Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs on August 29, reviews on September 13, launch on September 15.

@anthony256
Published Aug 3, 2022 8:04 PM CDT
AMD is penciling in its Ryzen 7000 series CPU launch, with a tease that the Zen 4 launch will take place on August 29, while the CPUs themselves (and motherboards) will launch on September 15.

According to Wccftech, here's how the AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs will launch: August 29 announcement, September 13 for review NDAs to be lifted, and then two days later on August 15 we'll see the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs officially launched and onto shelves, and inside of gaming PCs across the world.

AMD is currently meeting with partners for its "Meet The Experts" event, where we should see new details on AMD's upcoming enthusiast-grade X670E + X670 motherboards will be detailed by the likes of ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and others. Zen 4 processors will float out on September 15, with what should be the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X with 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.5GHz+ and 170W (and more when overclocking) TDP.

Here's the exact times that AMD should be launching its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs:

  • AMD Ryzen 7000 Announcement - August 29th, 2022, 8:00PM ET
  • AMD Ryzen 7000 Reviews - September 13th, 2022, 9:00 AM ET
  • AMD Ryzen 7000 Launch - September 15th, 2022, 9:00 AM ET
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

