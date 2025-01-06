Here's how to tune into AMD's CES 2025 press conference: RDNA 4 unveiling, new Zen CPUs, more

AMD at CES 2025 press conference kicks off on January 6 at 11:00am to 11:45am PT, tune in for RDNA 4 unveiling, new Zen CPUs, and so much more.

AMD will host its CES 2025 press conference on January 6 at 11:00am to 11:45am PST, where you can tune into the livestream below frorm the comfort of your lounge, chair, or bed.

The company will be unveiling its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070, new FSR 4 upscaling technology, new Ryzen CPUs, and so much more. We'll be introduced to the higher-end X3D desktop processors with Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, as well as mobile HX3D variants with the flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.

We should also be introduced to the new Krackan Point APU, featuring Zen 5c CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 GPU corers, inside of the new APU that will feature an NPU with up to 40 TOPS for AI workloads on Copilot+ systems. AMD is also expected to unveil its new Strix Halo APU that will sport a huge 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, joined by a far beefier RDNA 3.5-based GPU with 40 Compute Units (compared to Strix Point with 16 Compute Units).

The company explains: "AMD senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group Jack Huynh, along with other AMD executives will be joined by partners and customers to discuss how AMD is expanding its leadership across PCs and gaming, and highlight the breadth of the company's high-performance computing and AI product portfolio".

