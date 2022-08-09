All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

Apple AR headset: 'most revolutionary consumer product after iPhone'

Apple AR headset: January 2023 release, $2500+, 'may be the next revolutionary consumer electronics product after the iPhone'.

@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 7:21 PM CDT
Apple is expected to release its next truly revolutionary product with its upcoming AR glasses, but now we're hearing that the price could be $2500+ and that it "may be the next revolutionary consumer electronics product after the iPhone".

In a new post by industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, we get an idea of what to expect in terms of new products in 2023 which obviously we know will be the AR/MR headsets. Kuo has expectations of Apple shipping less than 1.5 million units of its AR/MR headset, but said it's expected that Apple will release its new AR/MR headset "as soon as January 2023".

Apple is expected to price its AR/MR headset at $2000 to $2500 or more, which Kuo says will "affect shipments" but notes that the high price will "verify the existence of market demand, rather than price/shipment. If the market demand is verified to exist, under the improvement of production, technology and cost, the price will be gradually reduced in the future, which will facilitate the rapid growth of shipments".

January 2023 release? Apple wants to reduce investors' doubts about the next-gen experience that consumers will get out of their AR/MR headset, and the low shipments of 1.5 million units across 2023. Kuo also says the January 2023 release of Apple's innovative AR/MR headset will "enhance confidence in the outlook for headsets".

The clincher is going to be the software/service/development ecology and hardware specification details as the three key points of Apple's purported conference in January 2023 for the next-gen AR/MR headset. If the headset is as revolutionary as it's being hyped to be, then investors can "enter a period of rapid growth in the next few years, and reduce doubts about low shipments in 2023".

Kuo adds: "If the rapid growth of Apple AR/MR headset shipments in the next few years can form a market consensus, then the stocks of Apple and the AR/MR headset supply chain will be re-rated and the stock price will be favorable".

NEWS SOURCES:mp.weixin.qq.com, wccftech.com

