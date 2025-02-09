All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Apple still cautiously working on standalone AR glasses after Vision Pro was a massive flop

Apple recently scrapped plans for tethered AR glasses to its Mac, long-term AR glasses goal moves ahead after massive Vision Pro flopped.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Apple is cautiously developing new AR glasses after the Vision Pro's failure. Plans for Mac-tethered AR glasses were scrapped due to performance issues. Apple aims for standalone AR glasses, focusing on improving technology like screens and silicon. The Vision Products Group, led by John Ternus, is prioritizing careful development to avoid another flop.

Apple is being very cautious with its next move in the headset market, after its insanely expensive flop in the Vision Pro.

Apple still cautiously working on standalone AR glasses after Vision Pro was a massive flop 52
2

In his new PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains that Apple is still hard at work on a new pair of AR glasses, with Apple's Vision Products Group boss, John Ternus, not wanting another (expensive) flop on his hands in a post-Vision Pro world.

Gurman explained: "As I reported last month, Apple recently scrapped plans for augmented reality glasses that would tether to a Mac. This device wasn't the dream AR glasses that everyone is waiting for, but it might have served as a nice stopgap product".

"After all, one of the Vision Pro headset's greatest strengths is its ability to serve as a virtual Mac monitor. In any case, it seems like the new boss of Apple's Vision Products Group, John Ternus, doesn't want another flop on his hands. So he is going to take his time and be cautious. I'm told that Apple's long-term goal of standalone AR glasses remains intact, and the company will keep working on underlying technology - like screens and silicon - to help make such a device more feasible".

In his previous reporting, Gurman said: "The decision to wind down work on the N107 product followed an attempt to revamp the design. The company had initially wanted the glasses to pair with an iPhone, but it ran into problems over how much processing power the handset could provide. It also affected the iPhone's battery life. So the company shifted to an approach that required linking up with a Mac computer, which has faster processors and bigger batteries".

"But the Mac-connected product performed poorly during reviews with executives, and the desired features continued to change. Members of Apple's Vision Products Group, which worked on the device, grew increasingly concerned that the project was on the rocks. Sure enough, the final word came this week that the effort was over".

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

