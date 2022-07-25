All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Keanu Reeves says he'd love to play an 'older Batman' in future movies

John Wick, Matrix, and Cyberpunk 2077 star Keanu Reeves on Batman: 'Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman'.

Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 8:01 PM CDT
Keanu Reeves is the star of some of my favorite franchises, the franchises of millions and millions of people across the world: culturally-impacting movies, and now he wants to play Batman... an older Batman.

The Matrix and John Wick star is currently doing the press rounds for DC League of Super-Pets, the new animated DC movie where he voices Batman, and said he'd love to play an older Batman in the future. Robert Pattinson played the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' recent "The Batman", while Ben Affleck truly captured the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Reeves said: "It's always been a... it's been a dream. Pattinson's got Batman right now, and he's doing awesome. Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman".

Here's the trailer to DC League of Super-Pets, which hits cinemas on July 29 in the US:

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

