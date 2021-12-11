Keanu Reeves says 'it's ridiculous' that there isn't a new Matrix game

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves says 'it's ridiculous' that there isn't a new, next-gen Matrix game on the market.

If you remember when the two Matrix sequels came out -- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions -- they were joined by the tie-in game "Enter the Matrix". It was a pile of shit, so if you didn't play it, don't worry -- go play Max Payne and Max Payne 2 instead. There was also The Matrix Online (MxO) which came out in 2005, as a not-so-successful MMORPG.

Anyway, during a recent interview between The Verge and Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Neo, and Trinity were asked about their thoughts on why there isn't a new Matrix game. You can jump into the interview, with the part about the Matrix game starting at 11:06 into the video.

There was a leak of the experience on like the PlayStation server, and it got a lot of attention that there was this Matrix experience happening that you guys (Keanu and Carrie-Anne) were in. And "I was looking at the Reddit thread where it was posted, and everyone was just saying, 'I want a Matrix video game, I want a modern-day re-imagining of the Matrix video games".

Keanu replied, saying: "It's ridiculous that there isn't one".

The Verge asked him straight up: "Would you do one if you they came to you and said, 'we want'..." to which Keanu said: "I mean, aren't there smart people who run these companies... aren't there supposed to be like..." as he looks at Carrie-Anne (while she is laughing, and he's smiling).

We all know what he means, we all know.

The Verge replies: "The fans really want it, right?"

YES. I am a fan, and YES, I want it.

They cut back to Keanu and he is beaming with a smile, to which The Verge asks: "so if they came to you and they said, 'we're going to do The Matrix"... Keanu cuts him off to reply and says: "I mean, Warner Bros. is like, 'Where's the ball?'"

Keanu goes for the jugular... saying "oh, you mean the ball you dropped 15 years ago... oh...".

See, even Keanu knows that WB fucked up so badly with making a Matrix game... they had it in their hands, a massively successful franchise that would've made for a series of amazing (and very different, separate) games.

The Verge continued: "So you would do it if they came to you and said, 'let's do a full, proper video game. Would you both do it?".

Keanu replied: "Yeah, I mean, we'd have to read the script. I'm sorry, I'd have to read the script" -- looking to Carrie-Anne as he kinda answered for her... but then Carrie-Anne quickly adds in "I'll do whatever he does".

Keanu simply added: "Anyway, it's a very exciting time".

Yeah, I really want a new Matrix game styled in that next-gen world that Epic Games built using Unreal Engine 5 for The Matrix Awakens... which is now available for free on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles.