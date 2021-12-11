All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves LOLs at NFTs, HODLs his crypto

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves was asked about NFTs in an interview, literally LOLs says they're 'easily reproduced'.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 11 2021 10:58 PM CST
Keanu Reeves is HODLing his cryptocurrency, something we know after he was interviewed by The Verge along with The Matrix Resurrections co-star Carrie-Anne Moss.

Keanu was asked if he heard about the Matrix NFT that was done for The Matrix Resurrections, where there were 100,000 NFTs made for the new movie and the website broke in a couple of hours with 300,000+ people waiting in the queue to get their exclusive Matrix NFT for $50.

The Matrix NFT didn't involve Keanu or Carrie-Anne, so they don't get a cut of the Matrix NFT at all. The Verge asked Keanu: "so when you think about the concept of digital scarcity and things that are -- and you know -- they can't be copied". Keanu replies quickly, saying: "that are easily reproduced, hee hee, hee hee, heeeee". Literally, Keanu Reeves said "hee hee, hee hee, heeeee" and it was freaking beautiful.

The Verge reporter adds "but they're not the same" while Keanu is mid-giggle about NFTs, adding "it's not a fake version of you". Keanu turns to Carrie-Anne and says "I wonder what, do we get a cut of that, I don't think they're in them... I think they did other people".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

