Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves LOLs at NFTs, HODLs his crypto

Keanu Reeves is HODLing his cryptocurrency, something we know after he was interviewed by The Verge along with The Matrix Resurrections co-star Carrie-Anne Moss.

Keanu was asked if he heard about the Matrix NFT that was done for The Matrix Resurrections, where there were 100,000 NFTs made for the new movie and the website broke in a couple of hours with 300,000+ people waiting in the queue to get their exclusive Matrix NFT for $50.

The Matrix NFT didn't involve Keanu or Carrie-Anne, so they don't get a cut of the Matrix NFT at all. The Verge asked Keanu: "so when you think about the concept of digital scarcity and things that are -- and you know -- they can't be copied". Keanu replies quickly, saying: "that are easily reproduced, hee hee, hee hee, heeeee". Literally, Keanu Reeves said "hee hee, hee hee, heeeee" and it was freaking beautiful.

The Verge reporter adds "but they're not the same" while Keanu is mid-giggle about NFTs, adding "it's not a fake version of you". Keanu turns to Carrie-Anne and says "I wonder what, do we get a cut of that, I don't think they're in them... I think they did other people".