Keanu Reeves on using his VR headsets: they're 5 years old, and lame

Keanu Reeves owns VR headsets but doesn't use them, says that the ones we use are 5 years old and 'lame' but respects the VR tech.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 11 2021 9:41 PM CST
Keanu Reeves is a major character in Cyberpunk 2077, which is all about the future: technology, implants, future vehicles and cars, VR, AR, and everything in between.

But does Keanu Reeves have a VR headset? Yep. Does he use it? Nope. In a recent interview between The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Reeves talked about VR headsets, VR for the world, and even VR porn. The part you need to watch begins at around 16:04 into the video.

The Verge asked if Keanu had a VR headset, to which Reeves said: "I do, and I don't. I know that any VR technology that I'm using is 5 years old and lame. I'm sorry, never used to be lame, it's probably now modernly lame, but there's so much kinda data collection tools that are in these experiences to help make the product better".

The Verge asks "It's not interesting" and then Keanu does his "hee hee" laugh and then adds about VR "being used for medicine, of course these advances are important and great".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

