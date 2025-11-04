Cyberpunk creator tells Keanu Reeves to call him if he wants to return, maybe for Cyberpunk 2

Cyberpunk series creator Mike Pondsmith says that Keanu Reeves should call him to discuss the actor reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2.

Keanu Reeves would like to come back to the Cyberpunk 2077 world as Johnny Silverhand, with Cyberpunk 2077 series creator Mike Pondsmith hearing this, saying that he "has ways to do that, Keanu. Contact me".

First, let's rewind the clock back to September of this year, Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves was asked if he'd return to CD PROJEKT RED for Cyberpunk 2077, and play Johnny Silverhand again. Keanu said that he would "love" to play Johnny again, but now Cyberpunk series creator Mike Pondsmith has put Keanu to the test.

Pondsmith recently said that: "not that long ago, I saw that Keanu would like to find a way to come back from the dead and play Johnny again". He continued, saying: "I have ways to do that, Keanu. Contact me".

CD PROJEKT RED is currently working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which in May 2025 was in the "early stages of development", and is codenamed Cyberpunk 2 by the developer. At the time, Cyberpunk series creator Mike Pondsmith said that Cyberpunk 2 will drop players into a new dystopian city that feels "less like Blade Runner, and more like Chicago gone wrong".

Cyberpunk 2 won't be launching for another 4-5 years or so, with CD PROJEKT RED management saying that the developer that the journey from pre-production to final release "takes 4-5 years on average".