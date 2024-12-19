All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TV, Movies & Home Theatre

The new Superman teaser is here, with Supes fighting a Kaiju and Krypto coming to the rescue

Superman gets beaten up, and left bloody for Krypto to run in to help: first teaser trailer moves on from the Zack Snyder DCEU, takes off on July 11, 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: The first trailer for James Gunn's new Superman film showcases a battered Kal-El, with Krypto coming to his aid. Directed by Gunn, known for Guardians of the Galaxy, the film features a new visual style, iconic score nods, and introduces Lex Luthor's Luthorcorp. The teaser highlights epic battles, including Superman versus a Kaiju, and emphasizes Superman's enduring decency.

The first trailer for James Gunn's new Superman is here, showing Kal-El battered, bruised, and bleeding before Krypto comes to save him. Check it out:

The new Superman movie is being directed by James Gunn, who helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel and the MCU, but is now the co-chief of DC and the writer + director on Superman. In the opening scene of the trailer, Krypto is called to (well, whistled) by Superman who needs help... as the trailer cuts to other parts of the movie.

We get to see the visual style and color grading that James Gunn has used for Superman, shots of Lois Lane and Clark Kent in the Daily Planet, cuts to the Kent Farm with Clark and Pa Kent embracing... it shapes up so well, but then Superman flies in front of a little girl that has just been attacked by a... KAIJU... an epic shot, absolutely epic.

From there we've got our first look at Lex Luthor and the newly-named Luthorcorp -- fun fact, previous movies have referred to Lex's company as Lexcorp, the last mention being in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and even the Lionel Luthor-led Luthorcorp from the TV show Smallville -- but now we're got Luthorcorp, interesting choice.

The new Superman teaser is here, with Supes fighting a Kaiju and Krypto coming to the rescue 03
4

The teaser trailer cuts to Superman punching through a glass cube, but the cut to the little boy planting a Superman flag into the ground in the middle of an attack of some sort saying "Superman" oh my, just so good. The battle-worn suit looks fantastic as Superman walks through a crowd of angry people, right up to our introduction to Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, with the worst haircut possible (he looks like he's been ripped out of Dumb and Dumber).

The new Superman teaser is here, with Supes fighting a Kaiju and Krypto coming to the rescue 02
4

The Superman vs Kaiju fight is going to be epic, and I hope that battle is a LONG one... while we also see Superman on his knees to one of the protective robots from the Fortress of Solitude. I mean, it's a great teaser... and I'm the biggest Superman fan in the tech industry I'd say. Huge fan of Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, Dean Cain, Tyler Hoechlin, and other actors who have donned the Superman costume.

David Corenswet is looking good so far, he definitely has that square-jawed Superman look, and the spit curl returns to the Superman franchise which is another nice thing to see. But the biggest thing for me? The score.

Gunn is bringing back the iconic score that John Williams created for Superman: The Movie from 1978, but with a totally new take and it really low key blew me away. Gunn has used composer John Murphy for the Superman score, with "nods" to the original Williams theme.

Gunn explained: "There's nods to [John] Williams and then also John Murphy's created this incredibly beautiful score. But the one thing is it is a score, it's not a soundtrack. So it's not about the songs. There's a few songs in it. And of course, I chose those songs beforehand, but it isn't like any of my previous movies really in terms of the score is what drives it. It's a much, much more of a score film".

The new Superman teaser is here, with Supes fighting a Kaiju and Krypto coming to the rescue 04
4

Gunn was asked during the trailer launch event for the press on Monday at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, how he built in the decency Superman represents for the United States of America, and the rest of the world into a movie. Gunn responded: "I think that's what 'Take me home is all about".

He continued: "We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or their politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be".

Superman takes flight into cinemas in the US on July 11, 2025... while opening internationally on July 9, 2025.

Newsletter Subscription
