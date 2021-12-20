Keanu Reeves: 'don't you f***ing stream' The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves pleads to NOT stream the movie online, and go watch it on the big screen in cinema.

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves is doing the virtual media rounds -- if it's even him, I mean they could be using Unreal Engine 5 to render Keanu -- for the movie right now, with some interesting (and funny) remarks with The Guardian.

The Guardian reporter Tom Lamont sat down with The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves to talk about all things The Matrix, wherein the opening paragraph to his article Tom says he told Keanu he'd probably stream The Matrix Resurrections when it comes out -- on his laptop of all things -- and not go to the cinema.

Reeves pleaded with Lamont, saying: "Dude? Don't stream that movie... Don't you fucking stream that movie". Reeves started to joke around, saying "My GOD, man. I'm about to book a cinema for you, Thomas", after which he cooled down and added: ""I mean, sure, stream it if you have to".

The Matrix Resurrections debuts in cinemas in the US on December 22, 2021 as well as HBO Max. The global rollout happens in the week over Christmas and man... I cannot wait.