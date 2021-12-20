All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Keanu Reeves: 'don't you f***ing stream' The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves pleads to NOT stream the movie online, and go watch it on the big screen in cinema.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 10:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves is doing the virtual media rounds -- if it's even him, I mean they could be using Unreal Engine 5 to render Keanu -- for the movie right now, with some interesting (and funny) remarks with The Guardian.

The Guardian reporter Tom Lamont sat down with The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves to talk about all things The Matrix, wherein the opening paragraph to his article Tom says he told Keanu he'd probably stream The Matrix Resurrections when it comes out -- on his laptop of all things -- and not go to the cinema.

Reeves pleaded with Lamont, saying: "Dude? Don't stream that movie... Don't you fucking stream that movie". Reeves started to joke around, saying "My GOD, man. I'm about to book a cinema for you, Thomas", after which he cooled down and added: ""I mean, sure, stream it if you have to".

The Matrix Resurrections debuts in cinemas in the US on December 22, 2021 as well as HBO Max. The global rollout happens in the week over Christmas and man... I cannot wait.

Keanu Reeves: 'don't you f***ing stream' The Matrix Resurrections 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $86.44
CAD $101.00CAD $104.65CAD $102.44
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2021 at 10:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amp.theguardian.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.