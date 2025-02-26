All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

James Gunn confirms interconnected universe across new DC games, movies, TV shows

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed talks have begun with Rocksteady and NetherRealm on new DC video games.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Warner Bros. Games has closed several studios and canceled a Wonder Woman game as DC Studios, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, plans to create an interconnected universe across TV, movies, and games.

Following Warner Bros. Games closing Monolith Productions, WB San Diego, and Player First Games and canceling a Wonder Woman game, DC Studios head James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed plans to create a more interconnected universe that spans across various DC-focussed media such as TV shows, movies, and games.

James Gunn confirms interconnected universe across new DC games, movies, TV shows 13231232
2

It appears DC is finally getting it together, and I mean that in the most literal sense, as reports indicate that talks are currently underway with Rocksteady and NetherRealm to connect titles such as the Batman: Arkham series and the Injustice Games to the wider DC cinematic universe. These changes are being headed by Gunn and Safran, who are working toward future DC games no longer being isolated products and instead will be connected to a wider universe.

Gunn intends to take a hands-on approach with the development of future DC video games and will push developers to take characters in certain directors so they complement the wider universal narrative. The approach is certainly a bold one and, if pulled off correctly, could result in a massive rise in DC comic book hero popularity, perhaps even to the point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which nailed the movie side of media, fell somewhat flat on the TV show side, and is nonexistent in the video game space (in terms of connecting each form of media into a cohesive universe).

"We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages ... We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we'll say 'Well, maybe you want to go this way because we're planning on maybe doing something with this character,'" said Gunn

If Gunn and Safran can create an expansive universe that connects all three forms of media together into an interconnected universe where fans could enjoy watching their favorite superheroes in interesting and visually pleasing stories and then go home and replay those stories/characters but video games, DC will have a real chance at snatching the crown from the MCU.

NEWS SOURCE:hardcoregamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

