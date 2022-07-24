Spider-Man Remastered on PC has NVIDIA DLSS support, so much more

Sony is changing things up with announcing Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered swinging onto the PC, but now we have some more details on the technical side of things for PC gamers.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will include ray tracing support, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, support for UltraWide monitors, and more. We have ray traced reflections on GPUs that support it, where on the PC we have something new: a higher-quality, ray-traced mode that has even more city detail than the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

There's also support for NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) as well as NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) that will help gamers enjoy more performance, or even higher image quality. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered lets you choose that, as well as using UltraWide and Panoramic gaming monitors with 16:9 and 21:9 aspect ratio... better yet, there's also NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor support if you want to use 3 monitors. So very cool to see.

Spider-Man Remastered PC features:

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel's New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you've got three monitors, we've got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

Minimum

Performance : 720p @ 30fps

Graphics Presets : Very Low

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU : Intel Core i3 4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM : 8 GB

Storage: 75 GB HDD

Recommended

Performance : 1080p @ 60fps

Graphics Presets : Medium

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU : Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM : 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very High

Performance : 4K @ 60fps

Graphics Presets : Very High

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU : Intel Core i5 11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM : 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing Ray Tracing

Performance : 1440p @ 60fps or 4K @ 30fps

Graphics Presets : High w/ Ray Tracing High

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

CPU : Intel Core i5 11600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM : 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ultimate Ray Tracing