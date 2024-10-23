NVIDIA DLSS support comes to several major PC game releases this week

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Dragon: Age: The Veilguard, The Axis Unseen, and more.

With over 600 games and applications featuring RTX technologies like NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and ray-tracing, we can add some of the biggest holiday season game launches to this week's list. Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Dragon: Age: The Veilguard, The Axis Unseen, Industry Giant 4.0, Red Dead Redemption, and Wayfinder 1.0.

Let's kick things off with Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, a new expansion for the survival horror game from Remedy that features a story that takes place parallel to the main game. In it, players take on the role of FBC agent Kiran Estevez as they explore "an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake."

Like the base game, GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can experience Alan Wake 2: The Lake House with full path-traced visuals enhanced with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, Frame Generation, and Reflex.

Next is another horror game, The Axis Unseen, which the developers at Just Purkey Games describe as a "heavy metal horror game." Some of the team worked on Skyrim, Fallout, and Starfield at Bethesda, and in The Axis Unseen, you hunt "nightmarish monsters from ancient folklore" in a fantastical open world. It's out today, with support for DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, and Reflex.

BioWare's Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the latest RPG from the studio behind Mass Effect, Neverwinter Nights, and the original Baldur's Gate. It's also the latest entry in a long-running series that has seen several great games, although early word points to it being a return to form for the veteran studio. On PC, it looks incredible, thanks to ray-tracing with added DLSS 3 goodness.

Sony surprised everyone by announcing Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, an enhanced version of the game that's been available on PC for a few years and on PS4 even longer. Launching on October 31, it includes improved visuals and enhanced character detail to match the sequel's visuals. On PC, it will support DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, Reflex, and DLAA on day one.

Torn Banner Studios' No More Room In Hell 2 has been in development for a while, a large-scale open-world Left 4 Dead-style co-op game with permadeath and other twists. It's available now in Early Access with day-one support for DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, Reflex, and DLAA.

Industry Giant 4.0, another game launching into Early Access (on November 16, 2024), is a sim and strategy game that tasks you with building an industrial empire. In the game, you'll "build up your industries, construct transportation networks, plan production, manage finances, and navigate global events." The game will support DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, Reflex, and DLAA.

Next is a game that many PC gamers have been waiting for: Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption. No longer a console exclusive from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, Red Dead Redemption is getting a native PC port with support for 144 FPS gameplay, ultrawide displays, increased draw distances and shadow detail, and DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, and Reflex.

Finally, there's Wayfinder, a co-op action RPG that has been available for some time. This week, it is exiting Early Access with new content and support for DLSS Super Resolution.