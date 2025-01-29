All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Spider-Man 2 needs RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS with RT maxed out, game drops TOMORROW on the PC

Spider-Man 2 PC system requirements released: RTX 4090 required for 4K 60FPS ultimate ray racing, 16GB RAM and 140GB SSD needed as a minimum.

TL;DR: Spider-Man 2 is launching on PC with enhancements like NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 and Ray Reconstruction technology, offering improved ray tracing and ultrawide monitor support. The game requires high-end hardware for optimal performance, including an Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 32GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS.

Spider-Man 2 spins its web onto the PC in less than 24 hours, and now we have PC system requirements, and PC-specific enhancements that have been unveiled. Here's the trailer:

Spider-Man 2 has been tweaked by the team at Nixxes, with the game developed by Insomniac and until now, a PlayStation exclusive, a "technological and graphical showcase utilizing tools like ray tracing to bring the city of Marvel's New York to life". However, on the PC there are new ray tracing options, NVIDIA DLSS, and so much more.

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 will launch with Spider-Man 2 on the PC, as well as NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction technology, improving ray tracing performance if you've got the right hardware. There's also ultrawide monitor support, with Nixxes providing support for 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 aspect ratios on triple-monitor gaming PCs. Nixxes' team of engineers and artists "worked hard ensuring all cinematics in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are adapted to be fully viewable in aspect ratios up to 32:9".

Spider-Man 2 supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation, with Intel XeSS upscaling also supported. In order to run the "Ultimate Ray Tracing" graphics preset in Spider-Man 2 for the PC, you'll need an Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, 32GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 to run it at 4K 60FPS.

Menno Bil, Graphics Programmer, Nixxes, explains: "NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction aims to achieve more detailed raytracing features by combining two separate temporal processes in a frame: denoising of the raytracing features and upscaling of the entire frame. By combining these steps, ray reconstruction keeps more useful information over multiple frames to add small details in raytracing effects that can otherwise be lost".

"In Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC with ray reconstruction enabled, we see more detailed ray-traced reflections and better-defined ray-traced shadows, especially when viewing raytracing effects at steep angles. We also see improvements in the ray-traced interiors and less ghosting and noise in the ray-traced ambient occlusion".

"We've included two models of NVIDIA's Ray Reconstruction, the original model introduced in DLSS 3.5, and a newly improved model designed for RTX 40 series GPUs and newer. This new model results in an overall more temporally stable image, further improving the visual quality of raytracing".

