Dying Light: The Beast PC specs confirmed: nothing too dramatic

Techland, the developers of the upcoming Dying Light: The Beast, have revealed the official PC and laptop system requirements for all graphical levels.

TL;DR: Dying Light: The Beast PC specs range from a GTX 1060 with 16GB RAM for 1080p 30FPS to an RTX 5070 and Intel i9 for 4K 60FPS Ultra settings. The game requires a 70GB SSD and supports raytracing, DLSS 4, FSR 4, HDR, and advanced latency optimizations for enhanced performance.

The developers of Dying Light: The Beast have revealed the official PC specification requirements for the upcoming title, and it's honestly not too bad at all.

The PC specifications have appeared on the store listings for the upcoming title, with the official Steam Store listing for the game stating players will need at least a NVIDIA GeForce 1060 / AMD Radeon 5500 XT / Intel ARC A750, along with an Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 5800F. There is a minimum requirement of 16GB of RAM, and at least 70GB of free storage space. Honestly, that isn't too bad considering the minimum requirements for some modern AAA titles.

Moving up to the recommended specifications, players will need a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TI / AMD Radeon 6750 XT / Intel ARC B580 graphics card, paired with at least an Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor. Notably, Dying Light: The Beast requires an SSD. But what if you wanted to push the game to its highest graphical settings? Such as 4K 60FPS? Or even 4K 60FPS at Ultra settings? The full list of specifications can be found below.

Minimum Specs:

Performance : 1080p 30FPS

: 1080p 30FPS Graphic settings : LOW

: LOW GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / Intel Arc A750

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / Intel Arc A750 GPU Memory : 6GB

: 6GB CPU : Intel i5-13400 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800F

: Intel i5-13400 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800F RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS : Windows 10 or newer

: Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Recommended Specs:

Performance : 1440p 60FPS

: 1440p 60FPS Graphic settings : MEDIUM

: MEDIUM GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TI / AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT / Intel Arc B580

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TI / AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT / Intel Arc B580 GPU Memory : 8GB

: 8GB CPU : Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 7700

: Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 7700 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS : Windows 10 or newer

: Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

High Specs:

Performance : 4K 60FPS

: 4K 60FPS Graphic settings : HIGH

: HIGH GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI / AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI / AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU Memory : 12GB

: 12GB CPU : Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 9 7800 X3D

: Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 9 7800 X3D RAM : 32GB

: 32GB OS : Windows 10 or newer

: Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra Specs:

Performance : 4K 60FPS

: 4K 60FPS Graphic settings : ULTRA (RT w/ Frame Generation)

: ULTRA (RT w/ Frame Generation) GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 / AMD Radeon RX 9070 / Intel Arc B580

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 / AMD Radeon RX 9070 / Intel Arc B580 GPU Memory : 12GB

: 12GB CPU : Intel i9-14900K / AMD Ryzen 9 7950 X3D

: Intel i9-14900K / AMD Ryzen 9 7950 X3D RAM : 32GB

: 32GB OS : Windows 10 or newer

: Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Laptops Specifications:

Performance : 1080p 60FPS

: 1080p 60FPS Graphic settings : MEDIUM

: MEDIUM GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop / AMD Ryzen AI 9 370

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop / AMD Ryzen AI 9 370 GPU Memory : 8GB

: 8GB CPU : Intel Core i7-12700H / AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

: Intel Core i7-12700H / AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS : Windows 10 or newer

: Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Additional Features: