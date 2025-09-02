Dying Light: The Beast PC specs confirmed: nothing too dramatic

The developers of Dying Light: The Beast have revealed the official PC specification requirements for the upcoming title, and it's honestly not too bad at all.
The PC specifications have appeared on the store listings for the upcoming title, with the official Steam Store listing for the game stating players will need at least a NVIDIA GeForce 1060 / AMD Radeon 5500 XT / Intel ARC A750, along with an Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 5800F. There is a minimum requirement of 16GB of RAM, and at least 70GB of free storage space. Honestly, that isn't too bad considering the minimum requirements for some modern AAA titles.
Moving up to the recommended specifications, players will need a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TI / AMD Radeon 6750 XT / Intel ARC B580 graphics card, paired with at least an Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor. Notably, Dying Light: The Beast requires an SSD. But what if you wanted to push the game to its highest graphical settings? Such as 4K 60FPS? Or even 4K 60FPS at Ultra settings? The full list of specifications can be found below.
Minimum Specs:
- Performance: 1080p 30FPS
- Graphic settings: LOW
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / Intel Arc A750
- GPU Memory: 6GB
- CPU: Intel i5-13400 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800F
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Recommended Specs:
- Performance: 1440p 60FPS
- Graphic settings: MEDIUM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TI / AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT / Intel Arc B580
- GPU Memory: 8GB
- CPU: Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
High Specs:
- Performance: 4K 60FPS
- Graphic settings: HIGH
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI / AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
- GPU Memory: 12GB
- CPU: Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 9 7800 X3D
- RAM: 32GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ultra Specs:
- Performance: 4K 60FPS
- Graphic settings: ULTRA (RT w/ Frame Generation)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 / AMD Radeon RX 9070 / Intel Arc B580
- GPU Memory: 12GB
- CPU: Intel i9-14900K / AMD Ryzen 9 7950 X3D
- RAM: 32GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Laptops Specifications:
- Performance: 1080p 60FPS
- Graphic settings: MEDIUM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop / AMD Ryzen AI 9 370
- GPU Memory: 8GB
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700H / AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Additional Features:
- Raytraced Global Illumination and Reflections
- Ultra-Wide Resolution Support
- Upscaler and Frame generation: Intel XeSS 2, NVIDIA DLSS 4 & AMD FSR 3.1 & 4 (on selected devices)
- In-Depth Customization Options
- Dynamic Resolution Support
- HDR Support
- Latency Optimization: NVIDIA Reflex 2, AMD AntiLag 2, and Intel Xe Low Latency