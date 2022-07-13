AMD confirms RDNA 3-based Navi 31 has 6 x MCDs + 384-bit memory bus
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture: Navi 31 features 6 x MCDs on a 384-bit memory bus, confirmed in new Linux code, pulled.
AMD is still cooking its next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture in the oven, but the flagship Navi 31-based GPU is getting some rumor mill goodness today: kinda, accidentally confirmed MCD counts.
The MCD (multi-chip die) is something we've been hearing about for a while, with more details arriving through leaks in April 2022, but now we're hearing that Navi 31 will have up to 6 x MCDs on a 384-bit memory bus. The news is coming from information posted about the RDNA 3 architecture in new Linux code, but was immediately retracted... not surprised.
AMD should use a single GCD (Graphics Complex Die) with six MCDs that should see a 384-bit memory bus, while we should see 192MB of Infinity Cache (or up to 384MB if AMD moves with its revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology on each of the MCDs).
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Navi 31 April Leaks: RDNA 3-powered MCD to beat NVIDIA
- Read more: AMD RDNA 3 GPU: engineer confirms hybrid 5nm + 6nm nodes on Navi 3X
- Read more: AMD: our RDNA 3 GPUs have 'enhanced ray tracing', higher GPU clocks
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 GPU rumor: at least 2.5x faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT
- Read more: AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU rumored launch: late-October to mid-November
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 GPU: flagship Radeon RX 7000 series uses PCIe 5.0 x16
- Read more: AMD: next-gen RDNA 3 GPU has +50% performance-per-watt over RDNA 2
- Read more: AMD Radeon RX 7970 XT: Navi 31 GPU + 32GB GDDR6, costs up to $2499
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card spotted in the flesh
- < PREVIOUS STORY: PlayStation Plus is now using Xbox Game Pass' best tactic