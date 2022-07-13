AMD confirms RDNA 3-based Navi 31 has 6 x MCDs + 384-bit memory bus

AMD is still cooking its next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture in the oven, but the flagship Navi 31-based GPU is getting some rumor mill goodness today: kinda, accidentally confirmed MCD counts.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The MCD (multi-chip die) is something we've been hearing about for a while, with more details arriving through leaks in April 2022, but now we're hearing that Navi 31 will have up to 6 x MCDs on a 384-bit memory bus. The news is coming from information posted about the RDNA 3 architecture in new Linux code, but was immediately retracted... not surprised.

AMD should use a single GCD (Graphics Complex Die) with six MCDs that should see a 384-bit memory bus, while we should see 192MB of Infinity Cache (or up to 384MB if AMD moves with its revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology on each of the MCDs).