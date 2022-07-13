All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD confirms RDNA 3-based Navi 31 has 6 x MCDs + 384-bit memory bus

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 8:09 PM CDT
AMD is still cooking its next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture in the oven, but the flagship Navi 31-based GPU is getting some rumor mill goodness today: kinda, accidentally confirmed MCD counts.

The MCD (multi-chip die) is something we've been hearing about for a while, with more details arriving through leaks in April 2022, but now we're hearing that Navi 31 will have up to 6 x MCDs on a 384-bit memory bus. The news is coming from information posted about the RDNA 3 architecture in new Linux code, but was immediately retracted... not surprised.

AMD should use a single GCD (Graphics Complex Die) with six MCDs that should see a 384-bit memory bus, while we should see 192MB of Infinity Cache (or up to 384MB if AMD moves with its revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology on each of the MCDs).

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, patchwork.freedesktop.org, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

