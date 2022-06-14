All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU rumored launch: late-October to mid-November

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs reportedly launching sometime between late-October, and mid-November.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 10:29 PM CDT
AMD has been detailing more and more about its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture, but now leaker "Greymon55" has said when the launch will take place.

The next-gen RDNA 3-based AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will reportedly be launching in "late October, no later than mid-November" with a nice 'wink' emoji at the end. The leaker quickly followed it up with a tweet, starting with a 'whisper' emoji and then '3rd gen DNA'.

Before AMD unravels and releases its new Radeon RX 7000 series CPUs we'll see the company push out its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. The new Zen 4 processors will be on a new AM5 socket, with the upcoming X670E + X670 motherboards packing both next-gen DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies. The new RDNA 3-based GPUs are rumored to be new PCIe 5.0 x16 on the flagship Navi 31-based graphics cards.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

