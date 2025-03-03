All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's next-gen Medusa Halo APU leaks: Zen 6 chip rumored with RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming perf

AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Medusa Halo APU rumored with a beefy 48 CUs of GPU, offering GeForce RTX 5070 to RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming performance.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Zen 6-based Medusa Halo APU will feature 24 cores and 48 threads, with up to 48 GPU cores, offering performance comparable to NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti.

AMD's next-generation Zen 6-based Medusa Halo APU will be a game-changer for the company, packing 24 cores and 48 threads of Zen 6 CPU power joined by a new SKU rumored with a monster 48 GPU cores (up from 40 GPU cores on Strix Halo APUs).

AMD's next-gen Medusa Halo APU leaks: Zen 6 chip rumored with RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming perf 41
2

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, one of his sources said: "I can confirm Medusa Halo has at least a variant with 48 CUs, and also that there should be a 384-bit option in addition to a 256-bit option for the bus".

AMD's new Medusa Point APU will feature a single Zen 6 CCD with 12 cores and 24 threads, with between 16 CUs and 32 CUs of RDNA 3.X integrated GPU on a 256-bit memory bus, very similar to Strix Point APUs. However, the flagship Medusa Halo APU is rumored with up to 48 CUs of RDNA 3.X GPU on a possibly far higher 384-bit memory bus, that should see 30-50% performance gains over the already very impressive Strix Halo APU.

We're talking about gaming performance that is getting close to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, all happening inside of an APU, that also has 24C/48T of Zen 6 processing power. Intel is DOA at that point and already is when compared to Strix Point and Strix Halo APUs, but Medusa Point and more specifically, Medusa Halo are going to be some very big nails in that coffin.

AMD's next-gen Medusa Halo APU with 24 cores and 48 threads of Zen 6 power joined by RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming performance from its 48 CUs of integrated GPU are going to really shake things up. Imagine new ultra-thin gaming laptops that are running over USB-C with RTX 5070 - RTX 5070 Ti gaming performance.

It makes those Intel + NVIDIA combos inside of gaming laptops hard, but it also explains why we're not seeing a flurry of Radeon RX 9000 series laptop GPUs... why bother when Strix Point and Strix Halo offer fantastic entry-level and mid-range performance. Save that all-important silicon for more Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs, versus using TSMC's precious fab time making mobile Radeon GPUs.

CES 2026 is going to be very, very interesting...

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

