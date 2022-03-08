AMD Radeon RX 7970 XT: Navi 31 GPU + 32GB GDDR6, costs up to $2499

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs have been detailed in great length over the last couple of months, but so too have AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

We now have some more information from Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead with his sources providing some new details, and pieces of the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards will form into. The flagship Radeon RX 7970 XT graphics card is teased here, with the Navi 31 GPU and up to 32GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7970 XT graphics card would tote its 32GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, and have a TDP of between 375-450W. As for the Navi 31, it is an MCM (multi-chip module) GPU and packs up to a ridiculous 15360 FP32 shading units (Navi 21 GPU inside of the RX 6900 XT has 5120 shading units).

Below that, AMD will reportedly have two more Navi 31-based graphics cards: the Radeon RX 7950 XT with 16GB GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus and 350-400W TDP, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT reportedly has the same 16GB GDDR6 + 256-bit memory bus, with a slightly lower 300-350W TDP.

AMD will use its cut-down Navi 32 GPU for the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7800 graphics cards, which will both reportedly have 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus. The difference here is that the RX 7800 XT would have a 275-320W TDP, while the non-XT model would have a 250-300W TDP.

Navi 33 will power the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7700, both with 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus and the TDP somewhere between 200-250W, and 180-230W, respectively. This can of course all change, with all specifications on the RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace GPUs on this chart subject to change.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU:

2 x GCD (Graphics Core Die) -- this is the "MCM" or multi-chip module GPU. Think of it as a GPU chiplet design, just like the CPU chiplet design with AMD and its Zen CPU chiplets.

Each GCD has 3 x Shader Engines (2 GCDs x 3 = 6 Shader Engines) while every Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 x SE + 6 x GCD = 12 total). Every single Shader Array has 6 x WGPs (Work Group Processors) with 10 x SE + 30 x GCD = 60 in total.

Every WGP has 8 x SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (there are 40 x SIMD32 units for each SA + 80 x SE + 240 x GCD = 480 total) with the SIMD32 units adding up to 7680 cores per GDC, and thus an insane 15,360 cores in total. Navi 31 with its MCM design is going to be an absolute beast to be reckoned with.

We should see GPU clocks of around 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz which should spit out a gigantic 75 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, which compared to the flagship Navi 21-based Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is a huge 226% performance improvement.