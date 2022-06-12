AMD: next-gen RDNA 3 GPU has +50% performance-per-watt over RDNA 2

AMD has provided more details for its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture, confirming that RDNA 3 features a chiplet design -- compared to the monolithic GPU we've gotten used to.

The news on RDNA 3 is coming from AMD itself during its recent Financial Analyst Day 2022 where Senior Vice President of Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, showed off the roadmap for next-gen RDNA and CDNA GPUs. We now know that AMD is promising over 50% more performance-per-watt with RDNA 3 over RDNA 2, cementing the rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs will be using FAR more power than RDNA 3 GPUs.

AMD says that the 50% performance-per-watt uplift is achieved through the shift to the new 5nm process node by TSMC, advanced chiplet packaging, rearchitected compute unit, optimized graphics pipeline, and next-gen AMD Infinity Cache technology. This means that we can expect a significant performance jump from new Radeon RX 7000 series cards, that won't require 1200W+ power supplies and 4 x 8-pin power connectors.

It's been a long time coming, since I covered AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU extensively back in August 2020, nearly two years ago now.

But slowly over the past two years, all of the small steps to get here have been taken, including TSMC getting its brand new 5nm process node pumping away, ready for RDNA 3. Exciting times for GPUs in the coming months, and I truly can't wait.