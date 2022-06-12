All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD: next-gen RDNA 3 GPU has +50% performance-per-watt over RDNA 2

AMD has now confirmed RDNA 3 GPUs -- the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards -- uses a chiplet design, made on 5nm.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 12 2022 8:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has provided more details for its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture, confirming that RDNA 3 features a chiplet design -- compared to the monolithic GPU we've gotten used to.

AMD: next-gen RDNA 3 GPU has +50% performance-per-watt over RDNA 2 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The news on RDNA 3 is coming from AMD itself during its recent Financial Analyst Day 2022 where Senior Vice President of Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, showed off the roadmap for next-gen RDNA and CDNA GPUs. We now know that AMD is promising over 50% more performance-per-watt with RDNA 3 over RDNA 2, cementing the rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs will be using FAR more power than RDNA 3 GPUs.

AMD says that the 50% performance-per-watt uplift is achieved through the shift to the new 5nm process node by TSMC, advanced chiplet packaging, rearchitected compute unit, optimized graphics pipeline, and next-gen AMD Infinity Cache technology. This means that we can expect a significant performance jump from new Radeon RX 7000 series cards, that won't require 1200W+ power supplies and 4 x 8-pin power connectors.

AMD: next-gen RDNA 3 GPU has +50% performance-per-watt over RDNA 2 02 | TweakTown.com

It's been a long time coming, since I covered AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU extensively back in August 2020, nearly two years ago now.

But slowly over the past two years, all of the small steps to get here have been taken, including TSMC getting its brand new 5nm process node pumping away, ready for RDNA 3. Exciting times for GPUs in the coming months, and I truly can't wait.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1299.99
$1299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2022 at 8:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.