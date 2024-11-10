AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8000 series Mobile 'RDNA 4' GPUs: 16GB, 12GB, 8GB chips up to 175W TGP

TL;DR: AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" mobile GPUs will launch in 2025 for gaming laptops, featuring four SKUs with 16GB, 12GB, and 8GB variants and up to 175W TGPs. The Navi 48-based GPUs will have 16GB and 12GB GDDR6 memory. AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" mobile GPUs will launch in 2025 for gaming laptops, featuring four SKUs with 16GB, 12GB, and 8GB variants and up to 175W TGPs. The Navi 48-based GPUs will have 16GB and 12GB GDDR6 memory.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" mobile GPU details have leaked: 4 SKUs, 16GB, 12GB, 8GB variants with up to 175W TGPs coming to gaming laptops in 2025.

In a new post by leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, we're being told that the mobile RDNA 4 GPU offerings will arrive in two Navi 4X GPU camps: Navi 48 and Navi 44. We can expect two Navi 48-based SKUs which should materialize into a Navi 48 GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, and a Navi 48 SKU with 12GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus.

R25M-E6 (possibly Navi 48) - 16GB GDDR6 on 256-bit memory bus

R25M-E4 (possibly Navi 48) - 12GB GDDR6 on 192-bit memory bus

R25M-P6 (possibly Navi 44) - 8GB GDDR6 on 128-bit memory bus

R25M-P4 (possibly Navi 44) - 8GB GDDR6 on 128-bit memory bus

Under that, we're to expect two Navi 44-based mobile RDNA 4 GPUs, both with 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus. The bigger difference between the Navi 44 mobile GPUs is that the "P25M-P6" variant will have a 75-150W TGP, while the "P25M-P4" variant will have a 50-130W TGP range. These new mobile RDNA 4 GPUs will launch in 2025, 2025 inside of new gaming laptops.

AMD's new Navi 48 "RDNA 4" mobile GPUs will replace the Radeon RX 7900M (Navi 31) and Radeon RX 7800M (Navi 32) mobile GPUs. Meanwhile, the Navi 44 "RDNA 4" mobile GPUs will replace the entry-level Radeon RX 7600M XT and Radeon RX 7600M mobile GPUs that are based on the Navi 33 GPU.