AMD RDNA 3 GPU: engineer confirms hybrid 5nm + 6nm nodes on Navi 3X

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based 'Raphael' GPU will be on hybrid TSMC 6nm and 5nm nodes, confirmed by an AMD employee on LinkedIn.

AMD's new RDNA 3-based GPU architecture is going to be unleashed later this year, with a new leak coming from an AMD employee who listed some new details on the Navi 3X GPUs coming in the next few years.

We haven't had confirmation on which process nodes that the new RDNA 3 chips will be made on, but the post by the AMD staffer (who is the Principal Member of Technical Staff - Infinity Data Fabric Silicon Design Team) posted some details about his projects in the pipeline that included Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33.

Navi 31 would be on 5nm + 6nm, Navi 32 on 5nm + 6nm, and then Navi 33 on 6nm. The post also includes past and current projects that include Vega 10, Vega 11, Vega 12, Navi 10, Navi 12, Navi 14, Navi 21, Navi 22, and Navi 23 -- all made on 7nm. The AMD employee has also worked on the higher-end workstation-focused Vega 20, but then there's also the MI100, MI200, and MI300 (which will be on 6nm).

AMD's workstation-focused Instinct MI300 accelerator should be the company's first Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design GPU, and should compete against NVIDIA's upcoming next-gen Hopper GPU and Intel Ponte Vecchio GPU in the coming years.