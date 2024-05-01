AMD's next-gen Strix Halo LP teased: 6-8 cores, 20 CUs, perfect for next-gen gaming handhelds

AMD's next-gen Strix Halo APUs detailed: Strix 'Best' has 8, 12, or 16 cores with 40 CUs and RTX 4070-like performance on the way.

AMD is preparing a huge wave of next-gen Zen 5 processors in the coming months, with its Strix Halo APUs shaping up to be beasts.

AMD Strix Halo-LP APU leaks (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing whispers of AMD's new Strix Halo-LP APU, which would be a low-power version of Strix Halo with 6 to 8 cores, and 20 CUs of GPU power that would provide RTX 3050 performance-per-watt-style power.

MLID says that AMD's new Zen 5-powered Strix Halo APUs will come in four different SKUs: Best, Better, Good, and the new LP model we're talking about today. The Strix Halo "Best" APU will feature 8, 12, or 16 cores based on the new Zen 5 architecture, with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5-based GPU power that provides RTX 4070-class performance. We'll see a 256-bit memory bus on the Strix Halo "Best" APU with around 270GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Under that, we'll see Strix Halo "Better" with 8 to 12 cores, 32 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU that will provide RTX 4060-class performance, with the same 256-bit memory bus with up to 270GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Next up is Strix Halo "Good" with 6-8 cores, 24 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU cores at lower frequencies, providing RTX 4050-class performance. It retains the same 256-bit memory bus and 270GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

AMD pushing out a lower-power Zen 5-based Strix Halo-LP APU will be a great win for next-gen gaming handhelds, something that I think we'll hopefully see later this year, and I'm sure by CES 2025 we're going to have Zen 5-powered handhelds being announced or released by then.