AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based 'Medusa Halo' APU rumored with LPDDR6 memory support

AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based "Medusa Halo" APU will reportedly use LPDDR6 memory, confirming leaks from back in August 2025, arriving as new Ryzen AI Max SoCs in 2027.

In a new post on X, someone asked a leaker a question about the memory on Medusa Halo, to which he replied "LP6". However, leaker Moore's Law is Dead said last year that AMD would be either using LPDDR6 or LPDDR5X memory, on Medusa Halo, but now this leaker has added to the consensus that Medusa Halo indeed uses LPDDR6.

The August 2025 leaks from MLID on the memory controller for AMD's monster Medusa Halo APU were either a 384-bit LPDDR6, or 256-bit LPDDR5X. AMD's new Medusa Halo APU will truly be a monster, especially on a wider 384-bit bus and oh wow, if they had 48GB of LPDDR6 on the APU for the CPU and GPU, it would be a monster chip.

AMD's new architectures on Medusa Halo include Zen 6 CPU cores and beefier next-gen RDNA 5-based GPU cores, delivering huge CPU and GPU performance upgrades over the current Strix Halo APU. AMD recently said it would be using its RDNA 3.5 GPU for a while yet, through to 2029; meanwhile, its new RDNA 5 GPU cores are gearing up to power the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation 6 consoles.

The 24C/48T Zen 6 CPU power will be great and all, but we already can anticipate the rough CPU performance we're going to get... it's going to be faster, more cores and threads, and the new Zen 6 architecture. But what we don't know yet is just how powerful the RDNA 5 GPU cores will be on Medusa Halo, with MLID teasing that we could expect to see RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming performance... which would be fantastic.

But... it would just be great to see a surprise: 48GB of LPDDR6 memory shared with the system and the GPU on a 384-bit memory bus, would make it quite the powerhouse APU.