AMD Navi 31 GPU: flagship Radeon RX 7000 series uses PCIe 5.0 x16

AMD's next-gen Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7970 XT features PCIe 5.0 x16 support, will go perfectly with a next-gen Zen 4-based CPU.

Published Wed, May 4 2022 9:34 PM CDT
AMD is still cooking its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture and flagship Navi 31 GPU, where we should see the flagship Navi 31-based Radeon 7000 series graphics card, which will have next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 support.

I think it's a foregone conclusion even before a leaker "Kepler_L2" giving the Chuck Norris thumbs up to PCIe 5.0 x16 support on Navi 31. AMD will be launching its next-gen Zen 4 architecture for the CPU side of its business later this year, with new X670-based motherboards rocking DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support.

Intel had DDR5 first on its new Z690-based motherboards ready for its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, and now AMD will have not only catch up with DDR5 but also introduced PCIe 5.0. Yes... Intel also has PCIe 5.0 connectivity on its flagship Z690-based motherboards, but they have no PCIe 5.0-ready GPU. AMD will have a PCIe 5.0-ready GPU (Navi 31) and a PCIe 5.0-ready chipset, right in time for the holidays.

The news of Navi 31 packing PCIe 5.0 support from leaker "Kepler_L2" is from his work looking through drivers and patches for the upcoming RDNA 3-based GPU architecture.

AMD launched the first PCIe 4.0-based GPU with its RDNA-based Radeon RX 5000 series, and the first PCIe 3.0-based Radeon HD 7000 series GPUs... and now into the warm, huge bandwidth arms of PCIe 5.0 x16 which offers a huge 128GB/sec (up from 64GB/sec on PCIe 4.0 x16 and 32GB/sec on PCIe 3.0 x16).

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

